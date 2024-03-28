Germal top general says Russian forces seize initiative on front, but AFU demonstrate resilient defence
Christian Freuding
Source:  DW

According to Major General Christian Freuding, the head of the Situation Center for Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense, as of today, the Russian army has seized the initiative on land and in the air, but the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine manage to maintain a "steady and stable defense".

How events are developing on the battlefield in Ukraine

According to the German general, the Ukrainian army is ready to concede a specific area on a limited scale to preserve its forces and prepare anew for defence.

Christian Freuding also drew attention to the fact that during the last few weeks and months, the defensive tactics of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have become more flexible, and the defence is more mobile.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine keep the situation under control even during the withdrawal, which is carried out very orderly.

It is also worth noting that earlier, the German general stressed that Ukraine needed mobilisation to replace losses on the battlefield and restore combat units.

The type and scale of mobilisation are currently being discussed in Ukraine. This is a political and social negotiation process in which the demographic situation in Ukraine also plays a role, he explained.

Can Ukraine defeat Russia on the battlefield?

Christian Freuding is convinced that the Armed Forces have every chance to finally defeat the Russian army and win the war.

Recently, journalists asked a German general when, in his opinion, the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war, which has been going on for more than two years, will end.

It will end when Ukraine wins the war, the head of the Situation Center for Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defence announced his forecast.

According to the German general, he is optimistic because he is sure that the Armed Forces will do everything right and that the West will continue to support Ukraine.

