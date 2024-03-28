General Staff Latest: AFU destroys over 700 Russian soldiers, 32 artillery systems and ten tanks
Ukraine
General Staff Latest: AFU destroys over 700 Russian soldiers, 32 artillery systems and ten tanks

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate the Russian military. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 439,970 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 780 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 6914 (+10) units;

  • armoured personnel vehicles — 13,237 (+21) units;

  • artillery systems — 10,963 (+32) units;

  • MLRS — 1021 (+2) units;

  • air defence equipment — 729 (+1) units;

  • aircraft — 347 units;

  • helicopters — 325 units;

  • UAV operational-tactical level — 8,590 (+22) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2017 (+2) units;

  • warships/boats — 26 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • vehicles and fuel tanks — 14,595 (+56) units;

  • special equipment — 1,800 (+6) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff

What is the situation at the front?

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defence Forces struck ten areas of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment of concentration.

Units of AFU missile troops damaged two personnel concentration areas, one anti-aircraft defence system, one EW station, three UAV control points and one other important enemy object.

Ukrainian defenders repelled 27 enemy attacks in the Novopavlivske direction, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 14 attacks in the Avdiivka direction.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the districts of Staromayorske, Donetsk region; Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region, says the AFU General Staff summary.

