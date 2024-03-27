General Staff Latest: AFU destroys over 1000 Russian soldiers, 11 tanks and 27 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate the Russian military. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 439,190 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defenсe Forces destroyed 1,030 Russian invaders during the day, and the following vehicles were destroyed:

tanks — 6904 (+11) units;

armoured personnel vehicles — 13,216 (+9) units;

artillery systems — 10,931 (+27) units;

MLRS — 1019 units;

air defence equipment — 728 (+1) units;

aircraft — 347 units;

helicopters — 325 units;

UAV operational-tactical level — 8,578 (+25) units;

cruise missiles — 2015 (+1) units;

warships/boats — 26 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

vehicles and fuel tanks — 14,539 (+41) units;

special equipment — 1794 (+5) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff

What is the situation at the front?

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck two control points and eight areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Units of missile troops damaged 1 anti-aircraft defense device, 1 artillery device and 1 ammunition depot of the enemy.

In Ukraine, 67 combat clashes took place at the front during the day. The enemy is trying to attack the Armed Forces in three directions in the Donetsk region.

In the Lyman direction, the defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Bilogorivka settlements, Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, and to the north of Vesele in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defence of our troops.