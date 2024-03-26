General Staff General: AFU repels 50 attacks of Russia's army in 24 hrs

According to the information of the AFU General Staff, during the day, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 50 times and inflicted numerous losses on the Russian occupiers.

What is known about the consequences of the attacks of the Russian army on Ukraine

It is noted that during the day, the occupiers from the Russian army fired four missiles at Ukraine, carried out 52 airstrikes and carried out 43 MLRS shellings on the positions of the Armed Forces and civilian infrastructure objects.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

High-rise and private buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

What is known about the situation in certain areas of the front

In the Lyman direction , our soldiers repulsed eight enemy attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka settlements of the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, and to the north of Vesely Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defence of our troops.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled five enemy attacks in Ivanivske, Bohdanivka, and Klishchiivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled seven enemy attacks in the Berdychi, Semenivka , and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces continued to hold back the enemy in the area of the settlement of Novomykhailivka, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 21 times to penetrate our troops' defences.

In the Orikhiv direction , the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the districts of Staromayorske, Donetsk region, Robotyne and north-western Verbove Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, during the day, the enemy carried out three unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops in the settlement of Krynky, Kherson region.

During the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck two control points and eight areas of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration.

Units of AFU missile troops damaged one anti-aircraft warfare system, one artillery system, and one enemy ammunition depot.