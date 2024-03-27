General Staff Latest: AFU hits air defence equipment and EW station of Russia's army

During the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck ten areas of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment concentration.

What is happening in different parts of the front

Operational information as of 18.00 on 03/27/2024 regarding the Russian invasion provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces,

During the day, 49 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, the enemy launched seven missiles and 60 air strikes, shelled 73 times with MLRS at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Terny settlement in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through our troops' defences.

In the direction of Bakhmut, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks in the areas of Ivanivske and Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivska direction, our defenders repelled nine attacks in the Berdychi, Semenivka and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces continued to hold back the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Georhiivka and Novomykhailivka, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 21 times to penetrate our troops' defences.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the districts of Staromayorske in the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Units of the AFU missile forces damaged two personnel concentration areas, one anti-aircraft defence system, one EW station and another important facility of the Russian army.