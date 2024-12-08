The Russian Federation will continue its offensive on Pokrovsk despite record losses — analysts have named the reason

Analysts of the Institute for the Study of War believe that the Kremlin will probably not stop trying to capture the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, despite significant losses in both manpower and equipment.

Why the Russian Federation will not stop the attack on Pokrovsk

According to analysts, Russia is likely to continue its efforts to take Pokrovsk under control, as this is part of a broader plan to seize the entire Donetsk region.

Even record losses will not stop Russian troops from active military operations in this direction, which may continue even after the winter of 2024-2025.

The British Ministry of Defense reported that Russia suffered record casualties in November 2024, with an average of 1,523 military casualties per day, amounting to more than 45,000 for the month.

Analysts note that active offensive actions, especially in the west of the Donetsk region, are putting significant pressure on Russia's military and economic resources. In such conditions, the Kremlin will probably be forced to carry out partial forced mobilization, which will only increase the socio-economic difficulties in the country.

Continuation of such large-scale offensive operations combined with record losses puts the Russian command in front of a choice between achieving tactical goals and increasing internal social tension, analysts say.

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 182 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

Nine attacks by the occupiers took place in the Kupyansk direction in the past day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Lozova, Masyutivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnikivka, and Zeleny Gayu.

The enemy attacked 22 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to advance near Tverdokhlibovoy, Kopanok, Bohuslavka, Grekivka, Cherneshchyna, Makiivka, Zarichny Terny, Yampolivka, Druzhelyubivka and in Serebryansky Forest.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy made seven attacks on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochka and Bila Hora.

Last day, seven combat clashes took place in the direction of Toretsk near the settlements of Toretsk, Dilyivka and Nelipivka.