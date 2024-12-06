The hottest directions of the front remain Pokrovsky and Kurakhivsky

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 06/12/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk, Tykhoi, and in the direction of Visoka Yaruga and Kozacha Lopan, two skirmishes are currently ongoing.

Five times the enemy attacked our positions in the Kupian direction in the areas of Kolisnikivka, Lozova, Zagryzove and Zapadne settlements, four clashes continue.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is trying to advance near Cherneshchyna, Grekivka, Kopanok, Nadia, Makiivka, Torsky, and Terni. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been 11 clashes in this direction, and two are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out five assaults near Bila Hora and Stupochy, fighting continues in two locations.

In the Toretsk direction, the number of enemy attacks increased to four. The enemy is trying to attack near the settlements of Toretsk, Dilyivka and Shcherbynivka, where our defenders repelled two attacks, two more clashes are ongoing.

The enemy is attacking the Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsky direction. Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 32 attacks in Myrolyubivka, Promeny, Lysivka, Zhovtoy and Chumatsky districts. The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repelled 21 enemy attacks, 11 clashes are ongoing.