The hottest directions of the front remain Pokrovsky and Kurakhivsky

The situation at the front remains tense. The defense forces continue to resolutely oppose the enemy's attempts to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine: the number of combat clashes is 119. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions.
Points of attention
- The defense forces in Ukraine are actively opposing the enemy's efforts to advance, with 119 combat clashes reported on the front.
- Pokrovsky and Kurakhivsky directions are currently the most active areas, with ongoing attacks and skirmishes.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces provided operational information on the Russian invasion, detailing enemy assaults in various regions such as Kharkiv, Kupian, Lyman, Kramatorsk, and more.
- Russian invaders have faced significant combat losses since the conflict began, as indicated by the numbers of personnel, tanks, artillery systems, and other military equipment lost.
- The Ukrainian defenders have successfully repelled numerous enemy attacks in different directions, showcasing their determination and resilience on the front lines.
Current situation at the front on December 6
Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 06/12/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
In the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk, Tykhoi, and in the direction of Visoka Yaruga and Kozacha Lopan, two skirmishes are currently ongoing.
Five times the enemy attacked our positions in the Kupian direction in the areas of Kolisnikivka, Lozova, Zagryzove and Zapadne settlements, four clashes continue.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy is trying to advance near Cherneshchyna, Grekivka, Kopanok, Nadia, Makiivka, Torsky, and Terni. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been 11 clashes in this direction, and two are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out five assaults near Bila Hora and Stupochy, fighting continues in two locations.
In the Toretsk direction, the number of enemy attacks increased to four. The enemy is trying to attack near the settlements of Toretsk, Dilyivka and Shcherbynivka, where our defenders repelled two attacks, two more clashes are ongoing.
The enemy is attacking the Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsky direction. Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 32 attacks in Myrolyubivka, Promeny, Lysivka, Zhovtoy and Chumatsky districts. The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repelled 21 enemy attacks, 11 clashes are ongoing.
The situation is also tense in the Kurakhiv direction , where the enemy has attacked our units 30 times since the beginning of the day. Tried to advance near Stary Thorny, Zorya, Sontsivka, Kurakhovoy, Dachnyy and Dalnyy, currently fighting in 11 locations.
In the Vremivsk direction, our troops repelled seven attacks in Uspenivka, Kostyantynopolsky, Uspenivka, Rozdolny, Novodarivka, and Novosilka districts. Five clashes are still ongoing.
Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy assault in the direction of Novodanilivka in the Orihiv direction .
In the Dnieper direction, one attack by the invaders was not successful.
In Kurshchyna, since the beginning of the day, the invader went on the offensive 13 times, and the fighting continues.
Losses of the Russian army as of December 6, 2024
The total combat losses of the Russians from 24.02.22 to 06.12.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 750,610 (+1,660) people,
tanks — 9,514 (+8) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,518 (+46) units,
artillery systems — 21,043 (+20) units,
RSZV — 1,253 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 1,020 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 20,023 (+46) units,
cruise missiles — 2,857 (+2) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,899 (+56) units,
special equipment — 3,633 (+3) units.
