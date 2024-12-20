Thousands of people left without electricity in the Kherson region due to shelling by the Russian army
Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Consequences of the Russian attack on Kherson
Читати українською

According to the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, about 60,000 residents of the Kherson region were left without electricity due to shelling by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army's shelling in the Kherson region has left over 60,000 residents without electricity and caused damage to critical infrastructure, leading to injuries and fatalities.
  • Attempts by enemy DRGs to advance towards Kherson have been thwarted, with emergency response teams working tirelessly to assist the wounded and mitigate the impact of the attacks.
  • The situation in Kherson remains tense, with continued shelling targeting residential areas, medical facilities, and social infrastructure. The population is urged to stay indoors during the attacks for safety.
  • Multiple victims have been reported, including individuals with blast injuries, contusions, shrapnel wounds, and other serious conditions. Medical personnel are providing necessary care to those affected.
  • Local authorities are actively engaged in addressing the crisis, emphasizing the need for ongoing vigilance and caution as the community faces difficult days ahead amidst the heightened conflict.

What is known about the consequences of the attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the Kherson region?

Prokudin noted that a number of critical infrastructure facilities were damaged due to enemy strikes.

Russian occupiers have deprived 60,000 people of electricity.

In particular, in Kherson, the Shumenskyi, Zhytloselyshche, Tavriyskyi, and Ostriv districts were without power.

In addition, power supply has been cut off in Bilozerka and Komyshany.

"Energy engineers are carrying out emergency repair work to restore power to your homes as soon as possible," Prokudin noted.

What is known about the consequences of the unprecedented shelling of Kherson by the Russian occupiers?

The head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, noted that Kherson and its suburbs are under massive enemy shelling.

Massive shelling of Kherson and its suburbs from the temporarily occupied left bank continues. The occupiers are shelling residential areas, critical and social infrastructure. There have been hits in homes, two medical facilities have been destroyed... The injured are already known, they have been taken to the hospital. There is one deceased, — Prokudin reported.

According to the OVA, six people were injured and one person died. In particular, a 60-year-old man who was inside the building sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A 76-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. He suffered an explosion and a chest wound.

Five more victims — four men and a woman — suffered blast injuries, contusions, and shrapnel wounds. All of them are under medical supervision.

In addition, in a video address to the population, Prokudin also reported that enemy DRGs attempted to advance towards Kherson, but were discovered and destroyed by the Defense Forces.

Doctors, rescuers, law enforcement officers and municipal services are working on the spot. We are awake with you... Difficult days are ahead, the tense situation will remain throughout the holidays. Therefore, do not go out on the streets without urgent need! — emphasized the head of the OVA.

Meanwhile, according to Kherson Mayor Roman Mrochko, during the night and morning, the Russian occupiers are conducting numerous shellings of Kherson. A large number of hits on apartment buildings have been recorded.

A 76-year-old man from Kherson was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

As a result of the morning massive shelling of the city, he received a mine-explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the chest. Another 63-year-old man is hospitalized with contusion, mine-explosive and closed craniocerebral injuries.

A 44-year-old man has a blast injury and traumatic amputation of the fingers of his right hand. A 55-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital from the Central district of Kherson. She received mine-explosive and closed craniocerebral injuries, multiple shrapnel wounds to her leg, — emphasized the head of the Kherson MVA

An 86-year-old man was taken to the hospital. He was diagnosed with concussion, explosive and closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds.

A 42-year-old man was later hospitalized with a concussion and a mine-explosive injury.

