According to the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, about 60,000 residents of the Kherson region were left without electricity due to shelling by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the consequences of the attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the Kherson region?

Prokudin noted that a number of critical infrastructure facilities were damaged due to enemy strikes.

Russian occupiers have deprived 60,000 people of electricity.

In particular, in Kherson, the Shumenskyi, Zhytloselyshche, Tavriyskyi, and Ostriv districts were without power.

In addition, power supply has been cut off in Bilozerka and Komyshany.

"Energy engineers are carrying out emergency repair work to restore power to your homes as soon as possible," Prokudin noted. Share

What is known about the consequences of the unprecedented shelling of Kherson by the Russian occupiers?

The head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, noted that Kherson and its suburbs are under massive enemy shelling.

Massive shelling of Kherson and its suburbs from the temporarily occupied left bank continues. The occupiers are shelling residential areas, critical and social infrastructure. There have been hits in homes, two medical facilities have been destroyed... The injured are already known, they have been taken to the hospital. There is one deceased, — Prokudin reported. Share

According to the OVA, six people were injured and one person died. In particular, a 60-year-old man who was inside the building sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A 76-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. He suffered an explosion and a chest wound.

Five more victims — four men and a woman — suffered blast injuries, contusions, and shrapnel wounds. All of them are under medical supervision.

In addition, in a video address to the population, Prokudin also reported that enemy DRGs attempted to advance towards Kherson, but were discovered and destroyed by the Defense Forces.

Doctors, rescuers, law enforcement officers and municipal services are working on the spot. We are awake with you... Difficult days are ahead, the tense situation will remain throughout the holidays. Therefore, do not go out on the streets without urgent need! — emphasized the head of the OVA. Share

Meanwhile, according to Kherson Mayor Roman Mrochko, during the night and morning, the Russian occupiers are conducting numerous shellings of Kherson. A large number of hits on apartment buildings have been recorded.

A 76-year-old man from Kherson was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

As a result of the morning massive shelling of the city, he received a mine-explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the chest. Another 63-year-old man is hospitalized with contusion, mine-explosive and closed craniocerebral injuries.

A 44-year-old man has a blast injury and traumatic amputation of the fingers of his right hand. A 55-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital from the Central district of Kherson. She received mine-explosive and closed craniocerebral injuries, multiple shrapnel wounds to her leg, — emphasized the head of the Kherson MVA Share

An 86-year-old man was taken to the hospital. He was diagnosed with concussion, explosive and closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds.

A 42-year-old man was later hospitalized with a concussion and a mine-explosive injury.