Suicides among Russian occupiers have become more frequent in the Kherson region's TOT

In the temporarily occupied areas of the Kherson region, an increase in the number of suicides among Russian servicemen from the Dnepr group is being recorded.
Russian military personnel have become more likely to take their own lives in the Kherson region's TOT
This was reported by the partisan movement ATESH.
This is led by repression by the command, especially against those who refuse to participate in hostilities.
As noted, a number of suicides have recently been recorded in various settlements of the Kherson region.
In addition, another Russian soldier committed suicide in Skadovsk — he drowned at sea. At first, the command tried to pass it off as an accident, but later it became known that the commander was mocking him. The reason for this attitude was the soldier's refusal to participate in the battles on the Dnieper Islands.
Russian occupiers are given suicide instructions
Russian army soldiers who are sent to the combat zone of the war against Ukraine are given paper instructions by their commanders to commit suicide.
This was reported by the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.
As noted, the instructions say that "it is important to remain calm and confidently pull the trigger." And if there is no weapon or ammunition, the Russian soldier is advised to use a grenade.
