Russia attacked Kherson region with drone — 5 people injured

On the morning of December 19, the Russian military launched a drone strike on Novovorontsovka in the Kherson region. Five people were injured in the attack.

Russia once again shelled the Kherson region

As reported by the Kherson Regional Emergency Medical Service, a 58-year-old woman suffered an explosive injury, contusion, and shrapnel wound to her lower leg. Her condition is assessed as moderate and she is under medical supervision.

A 44-year-old local resident also suffered serious injuries, including explosive and open head injuries, contusion of the brain, and multiple shrapnel wounds to the head. Her condition is critical, and she has been diagnosed with a cerebral coma.

A 65-year-old man suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to the eye.

Another 58-year-old victim suffered a blast injury, contusion, and shrapnel wounds to both legs. She is currently under medical supervision. A 71-year-old woman also suffered shrapnel wounds to her chest.

All the injured were taken to the hospital, where they are receiving the necessary medical care.

The explosion also damaged a local store and three vehicles. It is reported that two people who were outside were also injured.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on December 19

On the night of December 19, Russia launched 85 drones, 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, and one Kh-59/69 guided missile over Ukraine. Air defenses shot down 45 drones.

According to the military, as of 8:30 a.m., it was confirmed that 45 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions.

As a result of the active countermeasures of the Defense Forces, 40 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences)."

It is noted that the missile strike damaged private and apartment buildings and municipal property in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

It is reported that the Russians launched the Iskanders from temporarily occupied Crimea and the Rostov Oblast of the Russian Federation, the Kh-59/69 missile from the airspace of the Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation, and the drones from the areas of the Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, and Orel.