Russia attacked Kyiv with "Daggers" and "Iskanders"

On December 20, at around 07:00, the Russian invaders launched a combined missile strike on Kyiv. According to the latest data, the enemy used Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31Ks and Iskander/KN-23 ballistic missiles.
Points of attention
- As a result of the attack on the capital, destruction was recorded, fires broke out, and one civilian was reported dead.
- In Kherson, Russian troops carried out artillery shelling, resulting in injuries and the death of a citizen.
New details of the Russian attack on Kyiv on December 20 are known
According to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhiy Popko, as a result of this strike, debris was recorded falling in 3 districts of the city.
In Holosiivskyi district:
There is information about damage to an office building, road surface and gas pipe with subsequent depressurization. In addition, 5 cars caught fire.
According to preliminary data, one person was killed and another was injured. The information is being verified.
Solomyanskyi district:
According to Popko, falling debris caused a fire in a non-residential building. The fire has been extinguished. No injuries were reported.
Shevchenkivskyi district:
Local authorities report that the fire is in a non-residential building. The information is being verified.
Information about falling debris in the Dnipro district was not confirmed after the inspection.
The operational summary data is being refined and updated.
In Kherson, the Russians also killed a civilian
The city again came under massive Russian artillery fire.
Against this background, the head of the OVA Prokudin called on the townspeople to stay in shelters.
It later became known that a 76-year-old man was seriously injured. He had a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to the chest.
Another 63-year-old man was hospitalized with concussion, mine-explosive and closed head injuries.
At 8:51 a.m., Prokudin officially announced that as of this moment, one person was known to have died and nine were injured.
