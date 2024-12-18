Ukraine does not yet have the strength to return all the occupied territories, but there is a way out
Ukraine does not yet have the strength to return all the occupied territories, but there is a way out

Zelenskyy described the current state of affairs
Читати українською
Source:  Le Parisien

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine does not yet have the strength to retake occupied Crimea and part of Donbas, but Kyiv's allies can achieve this through diplomatic means.

  • Ukraine is not going to recognize the occupation of its territories.
  • An important step in ending the war is cooperation with global allies and maximum involvement of the international community.
  • Diplomacy is a key tool on this path.

Journalists asked the president whether Ukraine could "temporarily" abandon Crimea and Donbas.

According to the head of state, legally no one is going to give up their territories.

This is prohibited by the Constitution of Ukraine. And physically, what are these loud words for? If they physically control part of our territories today, then they control them. Unfortunately, not us. And if we do not have the strength to win back all of our territories today, then the West may find the strength to put Putin at the table (of negotiations) and diplomatically deal with this war.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The Head of State emphasized that the international community has no right to turn a blind eye to everything that Putin and the Russians have done.

He reiterated once again that diplomacy does not mean fixing the occupation as something legal.

"This is a diplomatic way to end the war. And here we need a strong America and a strong Europe to force Putin to end the war diplomatically," Zelensky added.

Zelenskyy summed up the results of negotiations with Trump

According to the head of state, Trump already knows about his desire not to rush anywhere to the detriment of Ukraine.

The country has been fighting for its sovereignty for a long time. No matter how many presidents or prime ministers want to declare an end to the war, we are not going to just give up and give up our independence.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

He also added that the key threat is to say, "We will freeze the war and make a deal with the Russians."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the new US president really wants to end the war as quickly as possible, but currently he does not have access to all the necessary information.

He is not yet in the White House and cannot have access to all the information: intelligence, the Department of Defense, certain diplomatic channels, and so on. When he is there, we will be able to speak the same language, with the same level of information.

