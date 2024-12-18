Ukraine does not yet have the strength to return all the occupied territories, but there is a way out

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine does not yet have the strength to retake occupied Crimea and part of Donbas, but Kyiv's allies can achieve this through diplomatic means.
Points of attention
- Ukraine is not going to recognize the occupation of its territories.
- An important step in ending the war is cooperation with global allies and maximum involvement of the international community.
- Diplomacy is a key tool on this path.
Zelenskyy described the current state of affairs
Journalists asked the president whether Ukraine could "temporarily" abandon Crimea and Donbas.
According to the head of state, legally no one is going to give up their territories.
The Head of State emphasized that the international community has no right to turn a blind eye to everything that Putin and the Russians have done.
He reiterated once again that diplomacy does not mean fixing the occupation as something legal.
Zelenskyy summed up the results of negotiations with Trump
According to the head of state, Trump already knows about his desire not to rush anywhere to the detriment of Ukraine.
He also added that the key threat is to say, "We will freeze the war and make a deal with the Russians."
Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the new US president really wants to end the war as quickly as possible, but currently he does not have access to all the necessary information.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-