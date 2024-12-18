Zelenskyy named the main condition for starting negotiations with Putin
Source:  Le Parisien

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that any dialogue with the aggressor country Russia can only begin with an agreed plan of action and exclusively from a position of strength.

Points of attention

  • Zelensky stressed that Ukraine independently determines its future and no one can dictate its conditions.
  • The main problem is the state of Ukraine at the start of the negotiations.
  • Zelensky sees the need to develop a peace plan against the backdrop of recent events.

Zelenskyy issued a warning to Western leaders

The Head of State once again reminded the international community that Ukraine independently determines its future.

In effect, this means that no other people or political leader has the right to dictate terms.

I insist that no leader in the world has the right to negotiate with Putin without Ukraine. We have never delegated this mandate to anyone. We are victims. It would be unfair if everyone started saying how our country should live.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, it is extremely important to develop a peace plan that will provide fair conditions for any dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled that peace can only be restored when Ukraine is strong enough and has guarantees of support from international partners.

What is the main problem?

The Ukrainian leader draws attention to the fact that the state of the country at the start of the negotiations is extremely important.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine is currently not in a weak position, but it is not in a strong one either.

Are we in NATO? We don't know. Will we be part of the European Union? Yes, in the future, but when? Sitting down at the negotiating table with Putin under such conditions would mean giving him the right to decide everything in our part of the world, the head of state emphasized.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that, first of all, it is important to create a model, an action plan, or a peaceful one.

Only after that will it be possible to present it to Putin or to all Russians at once.

