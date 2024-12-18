Trump's special representative will come to Ukraine — what is the purpose of the visit?

Keith Kellogg, chosen by Donald Trump as special representative for Ukraine and Russia, intends to visit Ukraine, as well as other European capitals, in January 2025.

Keith Kellogg is planning to come to Kyiv — what to expect

As British journalists have learned, Trump's special representative intends to meet with the Ukrainian leadership in Kyiv.

Right now, members of his team are actively working to organize meetings with leaders in other European capitals, including Rome and Paris.

Despite the fact that the plan for Kellogg's European tour is still being worked out, anonymous sources assure journalists that he is not going to visit the aggressor country, Russia.

According to preliminary data, the focus of the upcoming negotiations will be on "establishing facts" on behalf of the new Trump administration, rather than discussing ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

As Kellogg himself comments on his European tour

Recently, a Trump representative officially confirmed that he is preparing for several visits to European capitals at once.

According to the latter, he wants to listen carefully to the positions of the various sides regarding a full-scale war.

Keith Kellogg recalled that neither he nor Donald Trump are yet authorized to negotiate on behalf of the United States.

But it wouldn't hurt to listen to people... more proactively, given the calendar, trying to do it in the near term and make sure we have the right elements that we can present to President Trump. Keith Kellogg Donald Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia

According to Kellogg, Trump will make the final decisions.