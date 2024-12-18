According to the editorial board of Politico, World War III is currently underway in Ukraine, as dozens of countries are de facto involved in it, supporting either the victim or the aggressor — Russia.
Points of attention
- What Russia does next is decided by Moscow's allies, not Putin himself.
- Ukraine is fighting for democracy and a free Europe, which is why it receives strong support from Brussels and the United States.
- NATO and China will decide how the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine will end.
Has the world war already started?
According to journalists, despite the fact that many people consider the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine to be a regional conflict, this has long been the case.
In fact, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not decide anything, and the outcome of the war depends on the main allies of the parties — NATO and China. It is on their decisions that the further development of events will depend.
All this indicates that the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine has long since acquired the features of a global world conflict.
Watch the new interview with Online.UA to learn more about the situation on the front:
Rhetoric and goals of all sides in the war
It's no secret that the Kremlin declares its aggression as protection against the "collective West" and preventive defense against NATO.
This blatant lie was immediately embraced by the most aggressive anti-Western regimes, primarily Iran and North Korea.
We must also not forget that many countries in the Global South are, in one way or another, dissatisfied with their position in the modern world.
