Putin doesn't solve anything. Who can stop Russia's war against Ukraine?
Ukraine
Has the world war already started?
Source:  Politico

According to the editorial board of Politico, World War III is currently underway in Ukraine, as dozens of countries are de facto involved in it, supporting either the victim or the aggressor — Russia.

  • What Russia does next is decided by Moscow's allies, not Putin himself.
  • Ukraine is fighting for democracy and a free Europe, which is why it receives strong support from Brussels and the United States.
  • NATO and China will decide how the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine will end.

According to journalists, despite the fact that many people consider the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine to be a regional conflict, this has long been the case.

In fact, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not decide anything, and the outcome of the war depends on the main allies of the parties — NATO and China. It is on their decisions that the further development of events will depend.

Today, not only citizens of these two countries, but also many foreigners, fight in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian Federation. Similarly, the weapons they use come to the front from all over the world. In the sky above the battlefield, an Iranian Shahed drone can be intercepted by an American air defense system, and on the ground, German-made artillery flies past North Korean shells.

All this indicates that the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine has long since acquired the features of a global world conflict.

Rhetoric and goals of all sides in the war

It's no secret that the Kremlin declares its aggression as protection against the "collective West" and preventive defense against NATO.

This blatant lie was immediately embraced by the most aggressive anti-Western regimes, primarily Iran and North Korea.

We must also not forget that many countries in the Global South are, in one way or another, dissatisfied with their position in the modern world.

As for Ukraine, it characterizes its own defense not simply as self-defense, but as a fight for democracy and a free Europe. And Europe tends to agree with this, truly fearing for its own security. And the US has so far tried to maintain its status as the defender of democracies and the free world.

