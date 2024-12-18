The number of Russian soldiers in Ukraine has increased sharply. Syrsky announced new data
The number of Russian soldiers in Ukraine has increased sharply. Syrsky announced new data

Russia is bringing more and more manpower to the front
Source:  Le Monde

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, the number of Russian invaders on the Ukrainian front is constantly increasing, and the situation on the battlefield is very tense.

The number of Russian troops is constantly increasing. This year, we estimate that there are an additional 100,000 Russian soldiers on Ukrainian soil.

According to the commander-in-chief, the intensity of the war continues to grow not only in scale, but also in the number of troops.

Oleksandr Syrsky draws attention to the fact that the conflict has reached such a technological level that now we can talk about both a confrontation of technologies and a confrontation of armed forces.

One cannot ignore the fact that this affects the tactics used by troops on the battlefield.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made it clear that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have a strategy for defense against the Russian army, which has an advantage in military power, weapons, and soldiers.

"Our main goal in defense is to inflict maximum losses on the enemy on the battlefield and destroy his military potential deep in his territory," Syrsky explained.

Losses of the Russian army as of December 18, 2024

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,580 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 9571 (+4) units,

  • armored combat vehicles / troop-carrying AFVs — 19772 (+21) units,

  • artillery systems — 21164 (+5) units,

  • RSZV / MLRS — 1256 (+0) units,

  • anti-aircraft systems — 1025 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

  • UAV operational-tactical level — 20470 (+64),

  • cruise missiles — 2943 (+0),

  • ships / boats / warships / boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • vehicles and fuel tanks — 31610 (+60) units,

  • special equipment / special equipment — 3652 (+2)

