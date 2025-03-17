General Staff: almost 100 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian aggressor's advance. The total number of combat engagements is now 98.
Current situation on the front on March 17
Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/17/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Today, the communities of Khrinivka, Chernihiv region; Oleksandrivka, Myropilske, Popivka, Bila Bereza, Kruzhok, Petrushivka, Shalyhine, Ulanov, Sumy region were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units three times in the direction of Kamyanka and Zapadne, two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers carried out five attacks near Petropavlivka, Kruglyakivka, and Boguslavka. Three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Lymansk direction , the invading army has launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions in the directions of Novomykhaylivka, Novy, Olhivka, Zarichny, and Yampolivka. Three clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Stupochok, and Kurdyumivka. Two out of five attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces units, and fighting continues.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to wedge into our defenses in the areas of Toretsk, Dachny, Druzhba, Ozaryanivka, Diliivka, and Leonidivka. Four attacks are ongoing, and our defenders have already repelled 13 assaults by the invaders.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have made 31 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Svyrydonivka, Promin, Novopavlivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Bogdanivka and Andriivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 25 attacks, six clashes are still ongoing. Russian terrorist aircraft have struck with guided aerial bombs at Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Leontovychi, Zvirovo, Novosergiivka, Gorikhove, Nadiivka and Alekseivka.
In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian defenders have repelled eight assaults by enemy troops, and another clash is currently underway. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Privolne, Vesele, and Konstantinopol.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Novosilka and Novopil. The settlement of Shevchenko was hit by air strikes with two guided bombs.
In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repel five enemy attacks in the directions of the settlements of Stepove and Lobkove.
The operation in the Kursk region is ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers have repelled four enemy attacks today, five more clashes are still ongoing. The invaders' aviation has carried out seven strikes, dropping nine KABs. In addition, the enemy has carried out 165 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.
