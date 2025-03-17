General Staff: almost 100 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/17/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units three times in the direction of Kamyanka and Zapadne, two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers carried out five attacks near Petropavlivka, Kruglyakivka, and Boguslavka. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lymansk direction , the invading army has launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions in the directions of Novomykhaylivka, Novy, Olhivka, Zarichny, and Yampolivka. Three clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Stupochok, and Kurdyumivka. Two out of five attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces units, and fighting continues.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to wedge into our defenses in the areas of Toretsk, Dachny, Druzhba, Ozaryanivka, Diliivka, and Leonidivka. Four attacks are ongoing, and our defenders have already repelled 13 assaults by the invaders.