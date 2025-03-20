The AFU eliminated 1,400 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, from March 19 to 20, the Russian occupiers lost 1,400 soldiers at the front. In total, the Russian Federation's losses since the day of the full-scale invasion have already amounted to almost 900,000 military personnel.
The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian occupiers in the war against Ukraine
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/20/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 899,470 (+1,400) people;
tanks — 10,377 (+13) units;
armored combat vehicles — 21,561 (+38) units;
artillery systems — 24,747 (+43) units;
MLRS — 1322 (+2) units;
air defense systems — 1110 (+3) units;
aircraft — 370 units;
helicopters — 331 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 29,895 (+179) units;
cruise missiles — 3,121 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 41,094 (+91) units;
special equipment — 3870 units.
Over the past 24 hours, March 19, there were 155 combat clashes on the front. The enemy exerted the greatest pressure on the Pokrovskoye direction.
