The AFU eliminated 1,400 Russian occupiers within 24 hours
Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
the losses of the Russian occupiers
Over the past 24 hours, from March 19 to 20, the Russian occupiers lost 1,400 soldiers at the front. In total, the Russian Federation's losses since the day of the full-scale invasion have already amounted to almost 900,000 military personnel.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 1,400 Russian occupiers in just 24 hours, showcasing their effectiveness in defending the country.
  • The Russian Federation has suffered massive losses, with nearly 900,000 military personnel casualties since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.
  • The recent clashes have been intense, with 155 combat incidents reported, highlighting the ongoing battle between the Ukrainian and Russian forces.

The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian occupiers in the war against Ukraine

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/20/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 899,470 (+1,400) people;

  • tanks — 10,377 (+13) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 21,561 (+38) units;

  • artillery systems — 24,747 (+43) units;

  • MLRS — 1322 (+2) units;

  • air defense systems — 1110 (+3) units;

  • aircraft — 370 units;

  • helicopters — 331 units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 29,895 (+179) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3,121 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 41,094 (+91) units;

  • special equipment — 3870 units.

Russian losses in the war against Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, March 19, there were 155 combat clashes on the front. The enemy exerted the greatest pressure on the Pokrovskoye direction.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces have struck ten areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, four command posts, two air defense facilities, 10 missile troops and artillery facilities, two electronic warfare stations, and another important target of the Russian invaders, the General Staff writes.

