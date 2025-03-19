The AFU eliminated over 150 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction within 24 hours

Operational information as of 22:00 on 03/19/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian invaders carried out one missile strike using one missile and 57 air strikes using 84 KABs. In addition, they used 973 kamikaze drones to strike and carried out over 4,500 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk and Dvorichnaya. The defense forces successfully repelled five enemy attempts to advance.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted six offensive actions near Zagryzove and Petropavlivka. Ukrainian units have already stopped five enemy attacks, and one clash is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Yampolivka and in the direction of the settlements of Nove, Novomykhailivka, and Zelena Dolyna 13 times. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy once stormed the positions of our units in the area of the Verkhnekamyanske settlement, the attack was repelled.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been attacking in the Kramatorsk direction in the directions of Oleksandro-Shultyny, Minkivka, and Novomarkovo. Three attempts by the Russians to push our defenders from the occupied positions were unsuccessful, and one battle is still ongoing.