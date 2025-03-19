The AFU eliminated over 150 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction within 24 hours

In total, 127 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on it.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defenders eliminated more than 150 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction within 24 hours of intense combat clashes.
- The AFU successfully repelled enemy attacks in various directions including Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lymansk, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Novopavlovsk, and others.
- Russian invaders conducted multiple offensive actions, with ongoing clashes reported in different directions like Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversky, and Toretsk.
Current situation on the front on March 19
Operational information as of 22:00 on 03/19/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Russian invaders carried out one missile strike using one missile and 57 air strikes using 84 KABs. In addition, they used 973 kamikaze drones to strike and carried out over 4,500 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk and Dvorichnaya. The defense forces successfully repelled five enemy attempts to advance.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted six offensive actions near Zagryzove and Petropavlivka. Ukrainian units have already stopped five enemy attacks, and one clash is ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Yampolivka and in the direction of the settlements of Nove, Novomykhailivka, and Zelena Dolyna 13 times. Three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy once stormed the positions of our units in the area of the Verkhnekamyanske settlement, the attack was repelled.
Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been attacking in the Kramatorsk direction in the directions of Oleksandro-Shultyny, Minkivka, and Novomarkovo. Three attempts by the Russians to push our defenders from the occupied positions were unsuccessful, and one battle is still ongoing.
There were 16 clashes in the Toretsk direction today. The enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Krymske, Toretsk, Dachny, and Diliivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction , since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 44 times in the areas of the settlements of Tarasivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Kotlyne, Zvirovo, Udachne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Oleksiivka, Valentynivka, Andriivka and in the direction of Sergiivka. Our defenders have repelled 39 assaults, five more clashes are continuing to this day. Zorya, Novaya Poltavka, Grodivka and Pokrovsk have been subjected to airstrikes by KABs.
Today, according to preliminary data, 281 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 152 of them irreversibly. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a tank, three infantry fighting vehicles, two satellite communication terminals, a cannon, two pieces of automotive equipment, a mortar, seven motorcycles and five UAV control points, and also damaged one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles and a car of the Russian occupiers.
In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks by invaders in the areas of Pryvilny and Konstantinopol.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy tried unsuccessfully three times to advance towards Novopil. Russian terrorist aircraft struck the areas of the settlements of Velykymykhailivka and Zelene Pole.
In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks in the Stepovoye area and towards the settlements of Lobkove and Shcherbaki. The enemy dropped anti-aircraft guns in the areas of Yasnaya Polyana, Blakytne, and Novoivanivka.
The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Dnieper direction , however, it carried out air strikes in the Burgunka and Virivka areas.
In Kursk, the Defense Forces repelled 18 assault actions by Russian invaders, three more attacks are still ongoing. The enemy also launched 18 air strikes, using 20 anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 290 shellings, 11 of which were from MLRS.
