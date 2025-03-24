The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over 1,200 Russian occupiers within 24 hours
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over 1,200 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses of the Russian army
The Russian army lost over 1,200 soldiers and dozens of armored vehicles in a day. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated data on the total losses of the enemy.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully eliminated over 1,200 Russian invaders and destroyed key enemy equipment within 24 hours.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated data on the losses of the Russian army, showcasing significant casualties in military personnel and equipment.
  • Recent reports indicate that the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to achieve important victories on the military front, intensifying the conflict with Russia.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated another 1,280 Russian military personnel, bringing the total losses of enemy personnel to 904,760.

Losses of the Russian army

Key equipment losses:

  • Tanks: 10,420 (+8);

  • Armored vehicles: 21,652 (+16);

  • Artillery systems: 25,129 (+81);

  • MLRS: 1,338 (+5);

  • Air defense systems: 1,117 (+1);

  • Helicopters: 335 (+4);

  • UAVs: 30,641 (+146);

  • Automotive equipment and tanks: 41,726 (+116);

  • Special equipment: 3,785 (+1).

