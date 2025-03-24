The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over 1,200 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

The Russian army lost over 1,200 soldiers and dozens of armored vehicles in a day. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated data on the total losses of the enemy.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated another 1,280 Russian military personnel, bringing the total losses of enemy personnel to 904,760.
Key equipment losses:
Tanks: 10,420 (+8);
Armored vehicles: 21,652 (+16);
Artillery systems: 25,129 (+81);
MLRS: 1,338 (+5);
Air defense systems: 1,117 (+1);
Helicopters: 335 (+4);
UAVs: 30,641 (+146);
Automotive equipment and tanks: 41,726 (+116);
Special equipment: 3,785 (+1).
