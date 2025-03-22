The Air Force of the AFU struck the control point of the Russian border post
The Air Force of the AFU struck the control point of the Russian border post

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian air force
On March 21, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck the command post of the Russian border post in Glotovo, Belgorod Region, Russia.

Ukrainian air force attacked a Russian border post in the Belgorod region

Despite the fact that Russian units used enhanced camouflage measures, Ukrainian pilots eliminated the enemy object.

As a result of the strike, communications equipment and other technical equipment were destroyed.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

The defeat of this control point significantly weakens the enemy's ability to conduct combat operations against units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

Pilots of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as other components of the defense forces, will continue to strike at the control points of the occupiers in order to reduce their ability to wage an aggressive war against Ukraine.

