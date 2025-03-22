On March 21, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck the command post of the Russian border post in Glotovo, Belgorod Region, Russia.

Ukrainian air force attacked a Russian border post in the Belgorod region

Despite the fact that Russian units used enhanced camouflage measures, Ukrainian pilots eliminated the enemy object.

As a result of the strike, communications equipment and other technical equipment were destroyed.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

The defeat of this control point significantly weakens the enemy's ability to conduct combat operations against units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.