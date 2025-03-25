15 areas of concentration of the Russian army came under powerful strikes by the AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

15 areas of concentration of the Russian army came under powerful strikes by the AFU

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of March 25, 2025
Читати українською

The situation on the front remains tense. Despite this, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked 15 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one gun, and an enemy command post.

Points of attention

  • The enemy utilized airstrikes, shelling, and kamikaze drones in their attacks, emphasizing the diverse tactics employed in the ongoing conflict.
  • Recent enemy actions include numerous airstrikes, missile launches, and drone attacks, highlighting the challenging conditions faced by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army as of March 25, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/25/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 905,940 (+1,180) people,

  • tanks — 10425 (+5) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 21,670 (+18) units,

  • artillery systems — 25,190 (+61) units,

  • MLRS — 1341 (+3) units,

  • air defense systems — 1117 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 370 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 335 (+0) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 30759 (+118),

  • cruise missiles — 3121 (+0),

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 41824 (+98) units,

  • special equipment — 3785 (+0)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 165 clashes were recorded on the front over the past 24 hours.

On March 24, the Russian army carried out 76 airstrikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements, dropping 101 anti-aircraft missiles.

In addition, the enemy carried out 6,261 attacks, including 142 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 2,640 kamikaze drones for the attack.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Cabinet of Ministers has expanded the scope of the "Contract 18-24" initiative — what will change?
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
What is important to know about the government's decision
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine does not see the UN as an alternative to a military contingent or security guarantees — Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"I can stop him." Trump publicly challenged Putin
Trump once again assessed his chances of ending the war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?