15 areas of concentration of the Russian army came under powerful strikes by the AFU

The situation on the front remains tense. Despite this, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked 15 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one gun, and an enemy command post.

Losses of the Russian army as of March 25, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/25/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 905,940 (+1,180) people,

tanks — 10425 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles — 21,670 (+18) units,

artillery systems — 25,190 (+61) units,

MLRS — 1341 (+3) units,

air defense systems — 1117 (+0) units,

aircraft — 370 (+0) units,

helicopters — 335 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 30759 (+118),

cruise missiles — 3121 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 41824 (+98) units,

special equipment — 3785 (+0)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 165 clashes were recorded on the front over the past 24 hours.

On March 24, the Russian army carried out 76 airstrikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements, dropping 101 anti-aircraft missiles.