15 areas of concentration of the Russian army came under powerful strikes by the AFU

The situation on the front remains tense. Despite this, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked 15 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one gun, and an enemy command post.
Points of attention
- The enemy utilized airstrikes, shelling, and kamikaze drones in their attacks, emphasizing the diverse tactics employed in the ongoing conflict.
- Recent enemy actions include numerous airstrikes, missile launches, and drone attacks, highlighting the challenging conditions faced by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Losses of the Russian army as of March 25, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/25/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 905,940 (+1,180) people,
tanks — 10425 (+5) units,
armored combat vehicles — 21,670 (+18) units,
artillery systems — 25,190 (+61) units,
MLRS — 1341 (+3) units,
air defense systems — 1117 (+0) units,
aircraft — 370 (+0) units,
helicopters — 335 (+0) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 30759 (+118),
cruise missiles — 3121 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 41824 (+98) units,
special equipment — 3785 (+0)
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 165 clashes were recorded on the front over the past 24 hours.
On March 24, the Russian army carried out 76 airstrikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements, dropping 101 anti-aircraft missiles.
In addition, the enemy carried out 6,261 attacks, including 142 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 2,640 kamikaze drones for the attack.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-