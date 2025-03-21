Ukraine does not see the UN as an alternative to a military contingent or security guarantees — Zelenskyy
Source:  Ukrinform

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he does not see the UN as an alternative to an international contingent or security guarantees.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes that the UN is not seen as a substitute for security guarantees or a military contingent in protecting Ukraine.
  • Zelenskyy maintains diplomatic relations with the United Nations but doubts its ability to shield Ukraine from Russian aggression.
  • The discussion revolves around the potential role of the UN in supporting a future military contingent to enhance Ukraine's security measures.

The UN will not protect us from Russia — Zelenskyy

The head of state announced this during a joint meeting with Czech President Petr Pavel and media representatives in Kyiv.

As for the UN, with all due respect, the UN will not protect us from occupation or Putin's desire to come again. We do not see the UN as an alternative to a contingent or security guarantees. We maintain a reasonable, logical relationship with the United Nations, I mean with their representatives and the Secretary General, etc., but (…) the UN cannot be an alternative to security guarantees.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to him, the UN will have no mandate to defend Ukraine if Vladimir Putin comes with war again.

Will the contingent have such a mandate? There is no answer to this question yet, but certainly, when there are clear troops, there is air defense and there are ships, there are planes and there is a serious army, there is real intelligence from our partners here in Ukraine, then, of course, going against such infrastructure will be very dangerous for the Russians.

At the same time, he added that Ukraine is ready to discuss assistance from the UN for the future contingent.

"We are ready to discuss (UN) assistance to the "Coalition of the Willing," Zelensky said.

