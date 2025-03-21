Ukraine does not see the UN as an alternative to a military contingent or security guarantees — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he does not see the UN as an alternative to an international contingent or security guarantees.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes that the UN is not seen as a substitute for security guarantees or a military contingent in protecting Ukraine.
- Zelenskyy maintains diplomatic relations with the United Nations but doubts its ability to shield Ukraine from Russian aggression.
- The discussion revolves around the potential role of the UN in supporting a future military contingent to enhance Ukraine's security measures.
The head of state announced this during a joint meeting with Czech President Petr Pavel and media representatives in Kyiv.
According to him, the UN will have no mandate to defend Ukraine if Vladimir Putin comes with war again.
Will the contingent have such a mandate? There is no answer to this question yet, but certainly, when there are clear troops, there is air defense and there are ships, there are planes and there is a serious army, there is real intelligence from our partners here in Ukraine, then, of course, going against such infrastructure will be very dangerous for the Russians.
At the same time, he added that Ukraine is ready to discuss assistance from the UN for the future contingent.
