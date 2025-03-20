Zelenskyy announced a new batch of F-16s in Ukraine

A new batch of Western F-16 fighter jets has arrived in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced during a conversation with journalists on the evening of March 19.

New F-16s have arrived in Ukraine

Zelenskyy denied Russian lies about the shooting down of a Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet.

Additional F-16s have arrived in Ukraine. The Russians are lying that they shot down something there, they didn't shoot down anything. And the good news is that several F-16s have arrived in Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He did not specify the number of fighters in question.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian authorities have been asking the West to provide modern F-16 fighter jets.

In 2023, several countries, with the consent of the United States, decided to transfer such aircraft to Kyiv.

The arrival of the first F-16 fighters became known in early August 2024 — they were shown during the celebrations for the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On October 6, 2024, it was announced that the first F-16s from the Netherlands had arrived in Ukraine. In total, four countries agreed to transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine: the Netherlands (24 aircraft), Denmark (19 aircraft), Belgium (30 aircraft by 2028), and Norway — 6 aircraft.