Zelenskyy announced a new batch of F-16s in Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelenskyy announced a new batch of F-16s in Ukraine

F-16s
Читати українською
Source:  Radio Svoboda

A new batch of Western F-16 fighter jets has arrived in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced during a conversation with journalists on the evening of March 19.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy announces the arrival of new F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine, enhancing the country's defense capabilities.
  • Zelenskyy refutes Russian propaganda regarding the shooting down of Ukrainian F-16 jets, emphasizing the support received from Western countries.
  • Multiple countries, with the consent of the United States, are transferring modern F-16 fighters to Ukraine, including the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, and Norway.

New F-16s have arrived in Ukraine

Zelenskyy denied Russian lies about the shooting down of a Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet.

Additional F-16s have arrived in Ukraine. The Russians are lying that they shot down something there, they didn't shoot down anything. And the good news is that several F-16s have arrived in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

He did not specify the number of fighters in question.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian authorities have been asking the West to provide modern F-16 fighter jets.

In 2023, several countries, with the consent of the United States, decided to transfer such aircraft to Kyiv.

The arrival of the first F-16 fighters became known in early August 2024 — they were shown during the celebrations for the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On October 6, 2024, it was announced that the first F-16s from the Netherlands had arrived in Ukraine. In total, four countries agreed to transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine: the Netherlands (24 aircraft), Denmark (19 aircraft), Belgium (30 aircraft by 2028), and Norway — 6 aircraft.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy announced the continuation of the supply of F-16s by the Netherlands to Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
F-16
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US is ending support for Ukrainian F-16s, but there is a way out
French Mirage can protect Ukrainian skies

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?