Zelenskyy announced the continuation of the supply of F-16s by the Netherlands to Ukraine

On February 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, during which they discussed, in particular, the continuation of the supply of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced the supply of F-16s to Ukraine in 2025

According to Zelenskyy, they had an important conversation "about a just end to the war and strengthening unity in Europe."

The Netherlands shares our position: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, nothing about Europe without Europe. We are united by the understanding of the need to strengthen our military power as a guarantee of security for Ukraine and our entire Europe. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He thanked the Netherlands for all the assistance provided and its willingness to continue and increase support for Ukraine.

We expect the continuation of the supply of F-16s this year. The skies over Ukraine must be closed and safe.

After talking with Zelenskyy, Schoof emphasized that Ukraine should enter any negotiations from the strongest possible position.