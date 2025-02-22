Zelenskyy announced the continuation of the supply of F-16s by the Netherlands to Ukraine
Zelenskyy announced the continuation of the supply of F-16s by the Netherlands to Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
F-16
On February 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, during which they discussed, in particular, the continuation of the supply of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine.

  • President Zelenskyy announced the continuation of the supply of F-16 aircraft from the Netherlands to Ukraine in 2025, emphasizing the importance of closing the skies over Ukraine for safety.
  • Discussions between Ukraine and the Netherlands included topics on ending the war, ensuring unity in Europe, and the necessity of strong military strength for security guarantees.
  • Both countries reaffirmed their support for enhancing military capabilities as a security measure for Ukraine and Europe, with a focus on entering negotiations from a position of strength.

Zelenskyy announced the supply of F-16s to Ukraine in 2025

According to Zelenskyy, they had an important conversation "about a just end to the war and strengthening unity in Europe."

The Netherlands shares our position: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, nothing about Europe without Europe. We are united by the understanding of the need to strengthen our military power as a guarantee of security for Ukraine and our entire Europe.

He thanked the Netherlands for all the assistance provided and its willingness to continue and increase support for Ukraine.

We expect the continuation of the supply of F-16s this year. The skies over Ukraine must be closed and safe.

After talking with Zelenskyy, Schoof emphasized that Ukraine should enter any negotiations from the strongest possible position.

I once again assured President Zelensky that Ukraine can continue to count on our military, financial and political support. With the help of European sanctions, we continue to put pressure on Russia. A ceasefire without Ukraine and Europe at the negotiating table is not an option. For the sake of the future of Ukraine and Europe, Russia must not emerge victorious from this war.

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
