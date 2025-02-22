Zelenskyy announced the continuation of the supply of F-16s by the Netherlands to Ukraine

On February 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, during which they discussed, in particular, the continuation of the supply of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy announced the continuation of the supply of F-16 aircraft from the Netherlands to Ukraine in 2025, emphasizing the importance of closing the skies over Ukraine for safety.
- Discussions between Ukraine and the Netherlands included topics on ending the war, ensuring unity in Europe, and the necessity of strong military strength for security guarantees.
- Both countries reaffirmed their support for enhancing military capabilities as a security measure for Ukraine and Europe, with a focus on entering negotiations from a position of strength.
Zelenskyy announced the supply of F-16s to Ukraine in 2025
According to Zelenskyy, they had an important conversation "about a just end to the war and strengthening unity in Europe."
He thanked the Netherlands for all the assistance provided and its willingness to continue and increase support for Ukraine.
We expect the continuation of the supply of F-16s this year. The skies over Ukraine must be closed and safe.
Продовжуємо плідний діалог із Прем’єр-міністром Нідерландів Діком Схоофом після нашої зустрічі в Мюнхені.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 22, 2025
Важлива розмова про справедливе закінчення війни та зміцнення єдності у Європі. Нідерланди поділяють нашу позицію: нічого про Україну без України, нічого про Європу без…
After talking with Zelenskyy, Schoof emphasized that Ukraine should enter any negotiations from the strongest possible position.
