The US State Department approved a package of F-16 maintenance services for Ukraine worth $266 million

The US State Department approved the sale to Ukraine of F-16 aircraft maintenance services and related equipment at a total cost of $266.4 million.

What is included in the F-16 service package for Ukraine

The approved package was announced by the Security Cooperation Agency of the US Department of Defense.

The US State Department has approved the possible sale of F-16 fighter jet maintenance services to the Ukrainian government in the amount of $266.4 million. The Defense Cooperation Agency has provided the necessary certification and notified Congress. Share

Ukraine submitted a request for services and equipment to support the operation of the F-16. The package includes:

Joint Mission Planning System (JMPS);

Key loading devices AN/PYQ-10 (SKL);

Modifications and technical support;

Engine Improvement Program (CIP);

Spare parts for aircraft and engines;

Repair, maintenance and consumables;

Software, including classified software, and technical delivery support;

Personnel training and training equipment;

Logistics and technical services to the US government and contractors.

This aid package will strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, allowing it to respond more effectively to current and future threats, as well as increase the level of regional security.

Among the main contractors are Sabena (Charleroi, Belgium); Lockheed Martin Aeronautics (Fort Worth, Texas, USA); Pratt and Whitney (East Hartford, Connecticut, USA).

