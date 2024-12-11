The US State Department approved a package of F-16 maintenance services for Ukraine worth $266 million
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The US State Department approved a package of F-16 maintenance services for Ukraine worth $266 million

US Department of Defense
The US State Department approved a package of F-16 maintenance services for Ukraine worth $266 million
Читати українською

The US State Department approved the sale to Ukraine of F-16 aircraft maintenance services and related equipment at a total cost of $266.4 million.

Points of attention

  • The US State Department has approved a $266.4 million F-16 maintenance package for Ukraine, which includes a variety of equipment and technical services.
  • The aid package includes the Joint Mission Planning System, spare parts for aircraft and engines, software and other things that will contribute to increasing Ukraine's defense capabilities.
  • President Zelenskyy confirmed the arrival of the second batch of F-16 fighter jets from Denmark, which will help strengthen the air shield and protect the country from potential threats.
  • The F-16 maintenance package is designed to respond more effectively to current and future threats as well as enhance regional security.
  • Major contractors for F-16 maintenance services include Sabena, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics and Pratt and Whitney, confirming the high quality and reliability of aircraft maintenance.

What is included in the F-16 service package for Ukraine

The approved package was announced by the Security Cooperation Agency of the US Department of Defense.

The US State Department has approved the possible sale of F-16 fighter jet maintenance services to the Ukrainian government in the amount of $266.4 million. The Defense Cooperation Agency has provided the necessary certification and notified Congress.

Ukraine submitted a request for services and equipment to support the operation of the F-16. The package includes:

  • Joint Mission Planning System (JMPS);

  • Key loading devices AN/PYQ-10 (SKL);

  • Modifications and technical support;

  • Engine Improvement Program (CIP);

  • Spare parts for aircraft and engines;

  • Repair, maintenance and consumables;

  • Software, including classified software, and technical delivery support;

  • Personnel training and training equipment;

  • Logistics and technical services to the US government and contractors.

This aid package will strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, allowing it to respond more effectively to current and future threats, as well as increase the level of regional security.

Among the main contractors are Sabena (Charleroi, Belgium); Lockheed Martin Aeronautics (Fort Worth, Texas, USA); Pratt and Whitney (East Hartford, Connecticut, USA).

Zelensky confirmed the arrival of the second batch of F-16 fighter jets from Denmark in Ukraine

The second batch of F-16 for Ukraine from Denmark is already in Ukraine. It is this leadership in the protection of life that sets Denmark apart. The first batch of planes provided by the Danes are already shooting down Russian missiles and saving our people and our infrastructure. Now our air shield is additionally reinforced. If all partners were just that determined, it would have been possible to make Russian terror impossible," Zelensky emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Netherlands transferred F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
F-16
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine will not receive a full squadron of F-16 fighters by the end of the year — the reason
Ukraine will not receive a full squadron of F-16 fighters by the end of the year — the reason
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian F-16 pilots shot down 10 air targets during a massive attack by the Russian Federation
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukrainian F-16 pilots shot down 10 air targets during a massive attack by the Russian Federation

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?