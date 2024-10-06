The Netherlands transferred F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

On October 6, the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Breckelmans, officially announced that the first F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands had arrived in Ukraine.
- Ukraine received the first F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands, which is an important step in supporting Ukrainian defense.
- The Netherlands will also provide the Armed Forces with modern drones for reconnaissance, defense and attack.
- The head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine considers the arrival of F-16 aircraft in Ukrainian skies as evidence of unwavering support from the Netherlands.
Ukraine received even more F-16s
Ruben Brekelmans announced this on the X social network following his visit to Ukraine.
In addition, according to him, during his visit to Kharkiv and Kyiv, he announced the Action Plan on drones.
How did the Ukrainian authorities comment on this decision
The head of the Ministry of Defense, Rustem Umyerov, drew attention to the fact that the F-16 aircraft in the Ukrainian sky are evidence of unwavering support from the people and government of the Netherlands.
He stated this following negotiations with the Dutch delegation headed by Breckelmans.
Umerov also added that together with the team he urged the allies to invest even more in Ukrainian defense production.
