Zelensky sent the Chief of the General Staff and the Deputy Prime Minister to the United States. What is the purpose?

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatoliy Bargylevych and Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna are in Washington to discuss the details of the Victory Plan with allies.

The head of state officially confirmed that he had a conversation with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.

They had time to discuss the current situation on the battlefield.

Pokrovsky direction, Kurakhivskyi, Lymanskyi. Golovkom, together with other military personnel, with representatives of the Ministry of Defense will work with our partners next week on the details of the Victory Plan — the military and strategic security points of the Plan. I sent our representatives to Washington — Chief of the General Staff Barhylevych and Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

In addition, it is emphasized that on October 6, the Ukrainian leader held a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmygal regarding work in the coming weeks and communication with partners.

Zelensky spoke about Russian terror during the last week

As the president reported, the Russian army used about 20 missiles, more than 800 guided air bombs and almost 400 attack UAVs against Ukraine.

Last night, air defense forces destroyed more than 50 Shaheds in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhya, Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions.

The head of state once again drew attention to the fact that the daily aerial terror of the Russians can be stopped.