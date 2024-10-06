Zelensky sent the Chief of the General Staff and the Deputy Prime Minister to the United States. What is the purpose?

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatoliy Bargylevych and Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna are in Washington to discuss the details of the Victory Plan with allies.
Points of attention
- Zelensky noted that he held a meeting with the prime minister regarding work in the coming weeks and communication with partners.
- The President reported on the shelling of the Russian Federation, as a result of which about 20 missiles and more than 800 aerial bombs were used.
- Zelensky called for the unity of partners and dialogue to stop Russia's daily air terror.
Ukraine's victory plan continues to be discussed
The head of state officially confirmed that he had a conversation with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.
They had time to discuss the current situation on the battlefield.
In addition, it is emphasized that on October 6, the Ukrainian leader held a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmygal regarding work in the coming weeks and communication with partners.
Zelensky spoke about Russian terror during the last week
As the president reported, the Russian army used about 20 missiles, more than 800 guided air bombs and almost 400 attack UAVs against Ukraine.
The head of state once again drew attention to the fact that the daily aerial terror of the Russians can be stopped.
