Zelensky sent the Chief of the General Staff and the Deputy Prime Minister to the United States. What is the purpose?
Category
Politics
Publication date

Zelensky sent the Chief of the General Staff and the Deputy Prime Minister to the United States. What is the purpose?

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine's victory plan continues to be discussed
Читати українською

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatoliy Bargylevych and Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna are in Washington to discuss the details of the Victory Plan with allies.

Points of attention

  • Zelensky noted that he held a meeting with the prime minister regarding work in the coming weeks and communication with partners.
  • The President reported on the shelling of the Russian Federation, as a result of which about 20 missiles and more than 800 aerial bombs were used.
  • Zelensky called for the unity of partners and dialogue to stop Russia's daily air terror.

Ukraine's victory plan continues to be discussed

The head of state officially confirmed that he had a conversation with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.

They had time to discuss the current situation on the battlefield.

Pokrovsky direction, Kurakhivskyi, Lymanskyi. Golovkom, together with other military personnel, with representatives of the Ministry of Defense will work with our partners next week on the details of the Victory Plan — the military and strategic security points of the Plan. I sent our representatives to Washington — Chief of the General Staff Barhylevych and Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

In addition, it is emphasized that on October 6, the Ukrainian leader held a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmygal regarding work in the coming weeks and communication with partners.

Zelensky spoke about Russian terror during the last week

As the president reported, the Russian army used about 20 missiles, more than 800 guided air bombs and almost 400 attack UAVs against Ukraine.

Last night, air defense forces destroyed more than 50 Shaheds in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhya, Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions.

The head of state once again drew attention to the fact that the daily aerial terror of the Russians can be stopped.

This requires the unity of partners and long-range. This will help protect the lives of Ukrainians every day. Next week, we will continue to work on this with our partners within the framework of "Ramstein", Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Joining NATO and ending the war. What is known about the secret proposal for Ukraine
The West wants the war to end as soon as possible
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Azov" captured a Russian soldier who was shooting prisoners of war in Donetsk region
Russian soldiers continue to execute prisoners
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
They go to die with confidence. Why Russians are not afraid of war and its consequences
Why are so many Russians ready to go kill peaceful Ukrainians?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?