They go to die with confidence. Why Russians are not afraid of war and its consequences
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

They go to die with confidence. Why Russians are not afraid of war and its consequences

Why are so many Russians ready to go kill peaceful Ukrainians?
Читати українською

Anastasia Bobovnikova, spokeswoman for the Operational Tactical Group "Luhansk", described the average soldier of the Russian Federation, his motivation and logic. As it turned out, a typical Russian is ready to die for money that he will not even receive.

Points of attention

  • A typical Russian is ready to give his life for money.
  • Russian occupiers in Ukraine often show low motivation and cases of desertion due to lack of motivation other than money.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces reports about the significant losses of the Russian army, in particular the destruction of equipment and losses in personnel.

Why are so many Russians ready to go kill peaceful Ukrainians?

As Anastasia Bobovnikova points out, full-time Russian units staffed by contract workers are in her direction.

It is important to understand that the Russian army replenishes its insane losses with contractors.

Currently, the amount of one-time assistance upon signing the contract has already been approved in the Russian Federation — 1 million rubles. This is the cost of an apartment in the suburbs of Moscow (in fact, no, apartments are more expensive — ed.). Imagine what this means for "Vanka from the hinterland". He immediately provides for his family, pays the mortgage and goes to die in Ukraine with the confidence that his family is provided for. That's why we see that there are a lot of contract workers among Russians, — explains the spokeswoman of the Luhansk Operational Tactical Group.

She also added that the elimination of such Russian occupiers on the battlefield takes place at a high level.

Anastasia Bobovnikova does not deny the fact that Russian soldiers undergo some training, but their motivation is very low.

Quite often, the Russian invaders abandon their positions, there are rare cases of desertion, because they received money — that's all they needed.

If they run at us with machine guns, we successfully repulse these assaults. As for the equipment, they are equipped normally — bulletproof vest, helmet, Russian pixel, everything is there, — says the spokeswoman.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,250 Russian invaders in a day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

  • tanks — 8,919 (+3) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 17,679 (+21) units;

  • artillery systems — 19,092 (+55) units;

  • RSZV — 1216 units;

  • air defense equipment — 970 units;

  • aircraft — 368 units;

  • helicopters — 328 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,578 (+49) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,613 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,006 (+101) units;

  • special equipment — 3363 (+19) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The expert described the possible scenarios of Ukraine's counteroffensive in 2025
The expert described the possible scenarios of Ukraine's counteroffensive in 2025
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Azov" captured a Russian soldier who was shooting prisoners of war in Donetsk region
Russian soldiers continue to execute prisoners

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?