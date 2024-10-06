They go to die with confidence. Why Russians are not afraid of war and its consequences

Anastasia Bobovnikova, spokeswoman for the Operational Tactical Group "Luhansk", described the average soldier of the Russian Federation, his motivation and logic. As it turned out, a typical Russian is ready to die for money that he will not even receive.
Points of attention
- A typical Russian is ready to give his life for money.
- Russian occupiers in Ukraine often show low motivation and cases of desertion due to lack of motivation other than money.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces reports about the significant losses of the Russian army, in particular the destruction of equipment and losses in personnel.
Why are so many Russians ready to go kill peaceful Ukrainians?
As Anastasia Bobovnikova points out, full-time Russian units staffed by contract workers are in her direction.
It is important to understand that the Russian army replenishes its insane losses with contractors.
She also added that the elimination of such Russian occupiers on the battlefield takes place at a high level.
Anastasia Bobovnikova does not deny the fact that Russian soldiers undergo some training, but their motivation is very low.
Quite often, the Russian invaders abandon their positions, there are rare cases of desertion, because they received money — that's all they needed.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,250 Russian invaders in a day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 8,919 (+3) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 17,679 (+21) units;
artillery systems — 19,092 (+55) units;
RSZV — 1216 units;
air defense equipment — 970 units;
aircraft — 368 units;
helicopters — 328 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,578 (+49) units;
cruise missiles — 2,613 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,006 (+101) units;
special equipment — 3363 (+19) units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-