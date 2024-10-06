Anastasia Bobovnikova, spokeswoman for the Operational Tactical Group "Luhansk", described the average soldier of the Russian Federation, his motivation and logic. As it turned out, a typical Russian is ready to die for money that he will not even receive.

Why are so many Russians ready to go kill peaceful Ukrainians?

As Anastasia Bobovnikova points out, full-time Russian units staffed by contract workers are in her direction.

It is important to understand that the Russian army replenishes its insane losses with contractors.

Currently, the amount of one-time assistance upon signing the contract has already been approved in the Russian Federation — 1 million rubles. This is the cost of an apartment in the suburbs of Moscow (in fact, no, apartments are more expensive — ed.). Imagine what this means for "Vanka from the hinterland". He immediately provides for his family, pays the mortgage and goes to die in Ukraine with the confidence that his family is provided for. That's why we see that there are a lot of contract workers among Russians, — explains the spokeswoman of the Luhansk Operational Tactical Group. Share

She also added that the elimination of such Russian occupiers on the battlefield takes place at a high level.

Anastasia Bobovnikova does not deny the fact that Russian soldiers undergo some training, but their motivation is very low.

Quite often, the Russian invaders abandon their positions, there are rare cases of desertion, because they received money — that's all they needed.

If they run at us with machine guns, we successfully repulse these assaults. As for the equipment, they are equipped normally — bulletproof vest, helmet, Russian pixel, everything is there, — says the spokeswoman. Share

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,250 Russian invaders in a day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 8,919 (+3) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 17,679 (+21) units;

artillery systems — 19,092 (+55) units;

RSZV — 1216 units;

air defense equipment — 970 units;

aircraft — 368 units;

helicopters — 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,578 (+49) units;

cruise missiles — 2,613 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,006 (+101) units;

special equipment — 3363 (+19) units.