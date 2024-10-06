The expert described the possible scenarios of Ukraine's counteroffensive in 2025

Oleksandr Musienko, head of the Center for Military Legal Research, believes that next year, Ukrainian soldiers may launch a counteroffensive under two different scenarios.

The first possible scenario of a counteroffensive of the Armed Forces

The expert suggested that a new counteroffensive could begin in 2025, if Ukraine receives enough Western equipment and permission to strike deep into the Russian Federation.

However, if the allies do not dare to make important decisions, it is quite possible that everything will go into the mode of a positional war with the threat of its freezing for a certain period of time.

Musienko hopes that this time the Ukrainian command will not repeat the mistakes of 2023.

What is important to understand is that Ukrainian forces launched counterattacks in several areas at once, using all available reserves.

According to the analyst, such a scenario can be called "either master or lost."

As for the second counteroffensive scenario, it may be an attempt to improve the tactical position of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

It will end with the advance of our troops several kilometers deep into enemy territory in several directions. We can move tens of kilometers deep and liberate territories, but the risks are also very high: what if we fail? Musienko noted. Share

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,250 Russian invaders in a day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 8919 (+3) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 17,679 (+21) units;

artillery systems — 19,092 (+55) units;

MLRS — 1216 units;

air defense equipment — 970 units;

aircraft — 368 units;

helicopters — 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,578 (+49) units;

cruise missiles — 2,613 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,006 (+101) units;

special equipment — 3363 (+19) units.