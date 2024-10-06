The expert described the possible scenarios of Ukraine's counteroffensive in 2025
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The expert described the possible scenarios of Ukraine's counteroffensive in 2025

The expert described the possible scenarios of Ukraine's counteroffensive in 2025
Читати українською
Source:  NV

Oleksandr Musienko, head of the Center for Military Legal Research, believes that next year, Ukrainian soldiers may launch a counteroffensive under two different scenarios.

Points of attention

  • The first possible counteroffensive scenario involves the use of Western equipment and strikes deep into the Russian Federation.
  • The second scenario consists in improving the tactical position of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
  • If the counteroffensive is successful, it is possible to liberate a large part of the territory, but there are great risks.

The first possible scenario of a counteroffensive of the Armed Forces

The expert suggested that a new counteroffensive could begin in 2025, if Ukraine receives enough Western equipment and permission to strike deep into the Russian Federation.

However, if the allies do not dare to make important decisions, it is quite possible that everything will go into the mode of a positional war with the threat of its freezing for a certain period of time.

Musienko hopes that this time the Ukrainian command will not repeat the mistakes of 2023.

What is important to understand is that Ukrainian forces launched counterattacks in several areas at once, using all available reserves.

According to the analyst, such a scenario can be called "either master or lost."

As for the second counteroffensive scenario, it may be an attempt to improve the tactical position of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

It will end with the advance of our troops several kilometers deep into enemy territory in several directions. We can move tens of kilometers deep and liberate territories, but the risks are also very high: what if we fail? Musienko noted.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,250 Russian invaders in a day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

  • tanks — 8919 (+3) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 17,679 (+21) units;

  • artillery systems — 19,092 (+55) units;

  • MLRS — 1216 units;

  • air defense equipment — 970 units;

  • aircraft — 368 units;

  • helicopters — 328 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,578 (+49) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,613 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,006 (+101) units;

  • special equipment — 3363 (+19) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU fighters destroyed the Russian complex "Osa" worth 10 million dollars — video
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU fighters destroyed the Russian complex "Osa" worth 10 million dollars — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
2 months of the Kursk operation. How Ukraine tricked Putin's team
Ukraine was forced to start the Kursk operation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian soldiers started building tunnels in Vovchansk — what to prepare for
The Russians want to blow up the defense structures of the Armed Forces

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?