Ukrainian F-16 pilots shot down 10 air targets during a massive attack by the Russian Federation

F-16 fighter jets shot down 10 air targets during a large-scale attack by Russia on November 17. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

As the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, noted, Russia launched almost 140 missiles of various types, more than 900 guided air bombs and more than 600 attack drones over Ukraine in a week.

According to the president, Ukrainian F-16 pilots shot down about 10 aerial targets today. Liquidation of the consequences of the combined attack on the infrastructure in Rivne, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Volyn and Odesa regions is now underway.

Russian terrorists once again want to scare us with cold and lack of light. Repeating your actions again and trying to get a result from them. The whole world sees and knows that we are defending ourselves against an absolute evil that understands no language but force. We need unity, the world needs unity. Only together can we stop this evil. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

What is known about the mass attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine

Russian troops staged a massive combined attack on Ukraine in the morning of November 17. Electricity generation and transmission facilities throughout Ukraine were under attack.

In Mykolaiv and Odesa, there are casualties due to the attack. Railway workers were also killed in Dnipropetrovsk region due to shelling by the occupiers. The most difficult situation with light in Odessa.

This is already the eighth mass attack on energy companies this year.

According to the military, according to preliminary data, the radio engineering troops of the Air Force detected and escorted 210 enemy air targets — 120 missiles and 90 UAVs. Namely:

one 3M22 "Zirkon" hypersonic ship missile;

8 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles;

101 Kh-101 Kalibr cruise missiles;

one "Iskander-M" ballistic missile;

4 Kh-22/Kh-31P cruise/anti-radiation missiles;

5 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles;

90 attack UAVs/drones of unspecified type.

During the night, all available forces and means of air defense worked along the tracking route of missiles and drones. Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved.

According to preliminary data, as of 12.00 there is information about the downing of 144 air targets — 102 missiles and 42 UAVs: