Ukraine will not receive a full squadron of F-16 fighters by the end of the year — the reason

Ukraine probably won't get a full squadron of F-16 fighters until the end of this year. It is expected that the country will receive such a number of planes no earlier than the spring or summer of next year.

Why Ukraine will not receive a full squadron of F-16 by the end of the year

As the publication notes, the US has changed its approach to training Ukrainian F-16 pilots, shifting attention from experienced pilots to younger cadets. This decision can significantly delay the time when Ukraine will be able to receive a full squadron.

US representatives explain that such a decision is caused by a lack of experienced Ukrainian pilots with knowledge of English. Some officials also believe that younger cadets will be more receptive to Western training methods.

Ukrainian pilots are trained at three locations: at the Morris base in Arizona, at the Skridstrup military base in Denmark, which was recently closed.

According to the WSJ, about a dozen pilots have completed the courses, 11 of whom are already flying in Ukraine. Western officials say some pilots trained in Denmark failed to complete the program.

The publication's sources report that Ukraine will not have a full F-16 squadron (20 aircraft and 40 pilots) until at least the spring or summer of next year.

In addition, eight Ukrainian cadets, who last year trained on Alpha Jets in France, recently began training on F-16s in Romania. Another eight experienced pilots are completing their training in Arizona and should arrive in Ukraine early next year.

The number of F-16s in Ukraine may increase

As the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently announced, during a meeting with the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they found a way to expand the Ukrainian fleet of F-16 fighter jets.

Had a meeting with Air Force Command regarding our F-16 fleet. There is a clear understanding of the steps to increase the number of combat aircraft in Ukraine and speed up the training of our pilots. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine