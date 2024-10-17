Ukraine will not receive a full squadron of F-16 fighters by the end of the year — the reason
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine will not receive a full squadron of F-16 fighters by the end of the year — the reason

Ukraine will not receive a full squadron of F-16 fighters by the end of the year — the reason
Читати українською
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

Ukraine probably won't get a full squadron of F-16 fighters until the end of this year. It is expected that the country will receive such a number of planes no earlier than the spring or summer of next year.

Why Ukraine will not receive a full squadron of F-16 by the end of the year

As the publication notes, the US has changed its approach to training Ukrainian F-16 pilots, shifting attention from experienced pilots to younger cadets. This decision can significantly delay the time when Ukraine will be able to receive a full squadron.

US representatives explain that such a decision is caused by a lack of experienced Ukrainian pilots with knowledge of English. Some officials also believe that younger cadets will be more receptive to Western training methods.

Ukrainian pilots are trained at three locations: at the Morris base in Arizona, at the Skridstrup military base in Denmark, which was recently closed.

According to the WSJ, about a dozen pilots have completed the courses, 11 of whom are already flying in Ukraine. Western officials say some pilots trained in Denmark failed to complete the program.

The publication's sources report that Ukraine will not have a full F-16 squadron (20 aircraft and 40 pilots) until at least the spring or summer of next year.

In addition, eight Ukrainian cadets, who last year trained on Alpha Jets in France, recently began training on F-16s in Romania. Another eight experienced pilots are completing their training in Arizona and should arrive in Ukraine early next year.

The number of F-16s in Ukraine may increase

As the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently announced, during a meeting with the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they found a way to expand the Ukrainian fleet of F-16 fighter jets.

Had a meeting with Air Force Command regarding our F-16 fleet. There is a clear understanding of the steps to increase the number of combat aircraft in Ukraine and speed up the training of our pilots.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

In addition, the president added that all tasks for the Air Force and the Ministry of Defense were also determined during the meeting.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Denmark will deliver another batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of the year
Denmark will deliver another batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of the year
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Netherlands transferred F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
F-16
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
France will transfer Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine next year
France will transfer Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine next year

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?