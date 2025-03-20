New talks between Ukraine and the US in Saudi Arabia — Zelenskyy named the date

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that another meeting of delegations of Ukraine and the United States will take place in Saudi Arabia next Monday, March 24. The head of state said this at a joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Oslo.

US-Ukraine talks to take place on March 24

Zelenskyy recalled the successful meeting of the Ukrainian and American delegations in the city of Jeddah, which took place on March 11. Then Ukraine expressed its readiness to accept the US proposal to immediately introduce a temporary, 30-day ceasefire.

After that, there was contact between the Americans and the Russians, and again, it seems to me, people took a step back, because they started talking about a partial ceasefire... We are ready to take better steps forward, but we are ready, in partnership with the Americans, to take a step back now and talk about a partial ceasefire. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine also explained what will happen next after his telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

The content is as follows: a ceasefire regarding the security of the energy systems of both countries. That is, without any attacks on the energy infrastructure, and also, as it sounds, other civilian infrastructure. Share

The Head of State noted that he raised this issue during a conversation with Trump and said that the Ukrainian side would prepare a list of civilian infrastructure facilities.