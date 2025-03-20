New talks between Ukraine and the US in Saudi Arabia — Zelenskyy named the date

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that another meeting of delegations of Ukraine and the United States will take place in Saudi Arabia next Monday, March 24. The head of state said this at a joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Oslo.
US-Ukraine talks to take place on March 24
Zelenskyy recalled the successful meeting of the Ukrainian and American delegations in the city of Jeddah, which took place on March 11. Then Ukraine expressed its readiness to accept the US proposal to immediately introduce a temporary, 30-day ceasefire.
The President of Ukraine also explained what will happen next after his telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.
The Head of State noted that he raised this issue during a conversation with Trump and said that the Ukrainian side would prepare a list of civilian infrastructure facilities.
I don't want there to be different understandings of what, God forbid, the parties will agree on at the next, nearest meeting, which will be on Monday in Saudi Arabia. Our technical teams will be there. As I understand it, the structure is such that there will be a meeting between Ukraine and America, and then between America and Russia. Or there will be parallel such meetings in one country on one topic.
