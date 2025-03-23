"I can stop him." Trump publicly challenged Putin

American leader Donald Trump has begun claiming that he is the only person in the world who can stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Trump once again assessed his chances of ending the war

The head of the White House once again began talking about his "good relationship" with Putin, Outkick reports.

Donald Trump also boasted that no one could drag him into a serious clash with the Kremlin.

The American leader considers it a personal achievement that the Russian dictator did not invade anywhere during his first term.

He drew attention to the fact that Russian military actions in Georgia and Crimea took place during the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama, respectively, and the invasion of Ukraine took place during the presidency of President Joe Biden.