"I can stop him." Trump publicly challenged Putin
Trump once again assessed his chances of ending the war
Source:  online.ua

American leader Donald Trump has begun claiming that he is the only person in the world who can stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and end Russia's war against Ukraine.

  • Trump emphasizes rational discussions with Putin and expresses the urgency of preventing further loss of life in Ukraine.
  • The statements from Trump raise questions about the dynamics between world leaders and the potential impact on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The head of the White House once again began talking about his "good relationship" with Putin, Outkick reports.

Donald Trump also boasted that no one could drag him into a serious clash with the Kremlin.

The American leader considers it a personal achievement that the Russian dictator did not invade anywhere during his first term.

He drew attention to the fact that Russian military actions in Georgia and Crimea took place during the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama, respectively, and the invasion of Ukraine took place during the presidency of President Joe Biden.

I don't think there's anyone in the world who can stop (Putin) except me, and I think I can stop him... We've had very rational discussions, and I just want people to stop being killed. They're losing 2,500 young people every week: both Russians and Ukrainians.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

