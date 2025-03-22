Analyst Mark Galeotti draws the attention of the international community to the fact that Russia, having started a war against Ukraine, has found itself in a dead end, as it is losing many of its soldiers, but is not actually advancing on the front. It's just that now US President Donald Trump is proposing to end the war in such a way as to actually save the reputation of dictator Vladimir Putin.

Trump is actually saving Russia from losing the war

As the analyst noted, the US president is ignoring the fact that the Russian dictator has not abandoned his plans.

Putin continues to cynically claim that Ukraine has no right to exist as an independent state.

Moreover, he demands a return to NATO's Cold War boundaries. All these statements do not alarm Donald Trump.

Currently, the head of the White House is determined to do everything possible to quickly end the war, even if this means Ukraine losing part of its territory.

Trump's position has led to Putin risking nothing in the negotiations.

"Putin invaded Ukraine thinking it would be an easy, quick operation. Three years later, he controls 20% of Ukraine, but at a terrible price... The Russians essentially lose," Mark Galeotti emphasized. Share

According to the expert, for the Russian dictator, a ceasefire is an opportunity to gain short-term benefits without giving up his strategic goals.