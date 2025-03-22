Analyst Mark Galeotti draws the attention of the international community to the fact that Russia, having started a war against Ukraine, has found itself in a dead end, as it is losing many of its soldiers, but is not actually advancing on the front. It's just that now US President Donald Trump is proposing to end the war in such a way as to actually save the reputation of dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- Putin's intrusion in Ukraine was not the swift victory he sought, posing a significant cost to Russia and leading to substantial losses.
- A ceasefire under Putin's regime offers short-term gains while maintaining his ambitions of eliminating Ukraine as an independent state and reverting to Cold War boundaries.
Trump is actually saving Russia from losing the war
As the analyst noted, the US president is ignoring the fact that the Russian dictator has not abandoned his plans.
Putin continues to cynically claim that Ukraine has no right to exist as an independent state.
Moreover, he demands a return to NATO's Cold War boundaries. All these statements do not alarm Donald Trump.
Currently, the head of the White House is determined to do everything possible to quickly end the war, even if this means Ukraine losing part of its territory.
Trump's position has led to Putin risking nothing in the negotiations.
According to the expert, for the Russian dictator, a ceasefire is an opportunity to gain short-term benefits without giving up his strategic goals.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-