As the German publication Welt has learned, official Beijing is currently considering the possibility of participating in a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, but China has not yet made a final decision.

Journalists learned from their insiders that Chinese diplomats are already holding secret consultations in the European Union.

Official Beijing wants to know how European leaders might react to such a development.

According to anonymous sources, such a decision by official Beijing could make the peacekeeping mission more acceptable to Russia.

China's inclusion in the "coalition of the willing" could potentially strengthen Russia's agreement to the presence of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine. In any case, the issue is "delicate," the publication emphasized.

By the way, official London recently confirmed that "many" countries are ready to send their peacekeepers to Ukraine.