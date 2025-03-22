As the German publication Welt has learned, official Beijing is currently considering the possibility of participating in a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, but China has not yet made a final decision.
- Official London has confirmed readiness from multiple countries to send peacekeepers to Ukraine, with over 30 states involved in various capacities.
- While most countries are willing to assist in ways other than sending troops, China's possible deployment adds a new dimension to the evolving situation in Ukraine.
China may send its peacekeepers to Ukraine
Journalists learned from their insiders that Chinese diplomats are already holding secret consultations in the European Union.
Official Beijing wants to know how European leaders might react to such a development.
According to anonymous sources, such a decision by official Beijing could make the peacekeeping mission more acceptable to Russia.
By the way, official London recently confirmed that "many" countries are ready to send their peacekeepers to Ukraine.
According to the latest data, the "coalition of the willing" includes more than 30 states, but most of them are ready to help in other ways, that is, without sending their troops into Ukraine.
