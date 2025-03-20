Space War: US Intelligence raises alarm over Chinese satellite fleet
Space War: US Intelligence raises alarm over Chinese satellite fleet

China
Source:  The Washington Times

China is rapidly expanding its military capabilities in space, seeking the ability to destroy American satellites in a future conflict, according to a new intelligence report from the U.S. Space Force.

Points of attention

  • China is rapidly expanding its space capabilities, with a satellite fleet of 1,060 devices and a significant increase in operations since 2015.
  • The U.S. Space Force intelligence report highlights China's focus on deploying remote sensing satellites to monitor U.S. and allied forces in the Pacific region.
  • China's advancements in space coupled with its long-range precision weapons could potentially lead to a space war with the U.S.

China is capable of starting a space war against the US

China's improved space capabilities, combined with its growing arsenal of long-range precision weapons, enable the PLA (People's Liberation Army of China — ed.) to deliver pinpoint strikes against US forces and their allies, the report noted.

It is specified that China's space operations in space have increased by 620% since 2015. The country now has a satellite fleet of 1,060 devices.

The intelligence agency recalled that in December 2024, the Chinese army, which is engaged in both civilian and military space activities, launched a new remote sensing satellite.

This satellite could allow China to continuously monitor US and allied forces in the Pacific region.

The authors of the material emphasize that more than 510 reconnaissance satellites of the PRC use optical, multispectral, radar and radio frequency sensors.

