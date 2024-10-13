Iran handed Russia two satellites for launching into space — what is known

Iran hands over two of its satellites to Russia, which Moscow is to launch into space.
- Iran handed over two satellites to Russia to be launched into orbit by a Russian spacecraft.
- The satellites, Kowsar and Hodhod, are designed to acquire high-resolution images and satellite communications.
- Space cooperation between Iran and Russia raises concerns in the US because of the possibility of supporting the war against Ukraine and control over facilities in Israel.
- The head of the US State Department calls on Kyiv's allies to respond to Russia's cooperation with Iran and North Korea.
- Iran and Russia continue to exchange military equipment, infuriating the West.
Why are the Russian Federation satellites in space?
As the publication notes, Iranian state media claim that Tehran has sent two satellites of its own production to Russia to be launched into orbit by a Russian spacecraft.
One of the satellites, Kowsar, is designed for high-resolution imaging and can be used in agriculture, natural resource management, environmental monitoring and disaster relief.
Another satellite, Hodhod, is designed for satellite communications, particularly in remote areas with limited access to terrestrial networks.
Russia has previously launched Iranian satellites in 2022 and February 2024, causing concern in the US.
Washington believes that such space cooperation can help Russia in the war against Ukraine and give Iran the opportunity to monitor military facilities in Israel and the Middle East.
Russia will lose the opportunity to wage war without the support of its henchmen
The head of the US State Department made a statement in this regard during a meeting of the UN Security Council.
According to the diplomat, it is about "immediate and interrelated" steps that must be taken by all allies of Kyiv.
He also drew attention to the fact that Iran continues to supply the Russian Federation with its attack drones, and also built a factory for their production on Russian territory.
Moreover, Tehran recently handed over hundreds of short-range ballistic missiles to Moscow.
