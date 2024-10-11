The US expanded sanctions against Iran's petrochemical industry

The US Treasury Department on October 11 imposed new sectoral sanctions against Iran's oil and petrochemical sectors in response to Tehran's massive missile attack against Israel.

The US has expanded sanctions against Iran over its attack on Israel

This is stated in the official notification of the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury (OFAC).

The US is expanding sanctions against Iran's oil and petrochemical sectors today in response to Iran's attack on Israel on October 1, its second direct attack on Israel this year.

Thus, the new restrictions are imposed against ten entities in multiple jurisdictions, as well as 17 vessels for their involvement in the operations of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), which is already subject to United States sanctions.

In addition, the US State Department is imposing sanctions against six entities and six vessels for knowingly participating in operations for the purchase and sale of oil and petroleum products from Iran. Share

In general, these actions are directed against a large part of the shadow fleet of tankers and illegal operators that transport the Iranian regime's oil for export.

The US helped Israel repel an attack by Iran

On October 1, Iran fired almost two hundred ballistic missiles at Israel. This happened a few days after the Israeli Air Force struck the headquarters of the terrorist group "Hezbollah" in Beirut, during which they eliminated the top of this organization, including its leader Hassan Nasrallah.

On the evening of October 1, US President Joe Biden ordered the US military to help Israel repel a massive missile attack by Iran.

Later, there was information that American destroyers, located in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea, shot down several Iranian missiles flying at Israel.

It is important to understand that this information was not officially confirmed in the Pentagon.