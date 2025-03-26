Over 150 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russia since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 156.
Points of attention
- Over 150 combat clashes have occurred between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army since the beginning of the day, with ongoing battles in various directions.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided operational information on the Russian invasion, including artillery shelling and enemy airstrikes on multiple settlements.
- Detailed updates on assault actions and enemy advances in different directions, such as Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lymansk, Siversky, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsky, Novopavlivske, Hulyaipil, Orikhiv, Dnieper, and Kursk sector.
Current situation on the front on March 26
Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/26/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The settlements of Bachivsk, Petrushivka, Kucherivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Luhivka, Ryasne, Fotovyzh were subjected to artillery shelling by the Russians, and the areas of the settlements of Turya, Krasnopillya, Ugroidy, Mykhailivske, and Prokhody were subjected to enemy airstrikes.
In the Kharkiv direction, two assault actions of the invaders took place towards Vovchansk.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried three times to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Golubivka and Zagryzove, and one battle is ongoing.
In the Lymansky direction, the aggressor attacked five times today in the areas of the settlements of Kopanky, Yampolivka, in the directions of Novy and Novomykhaylivka. One clash is currently ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy conducted seven offensive actions near the settlements of Bilogorivka, Verkhnyokamyanske, and Ivano-Daryivka. Four clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attempts to advance near Chasovy Yar, Predtechyny, and Bila Hora, and another attack is ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops 15 times in the areas of Toretsk, Dachny, Krymske, and Diliivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 53 times today in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandropil, Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promyn, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Vidrodzhennia, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novoserhiivka, and Preobrazhenka, seven clashes are still ongoing.
In the Novopavlivske direction, our defenders repelled 17 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynopol, Rozlyv, Skudne, and Vesele, and five more attacks are still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy conducted 15 assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Rivnopil, Novosilka, Pryvilne, Vilne Pole, and Novopil. Five clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped seven enemy attacks. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Mali Shcherbaki, Stepove, Lobkove, and Shcherbaki, and one clash is ongoing.
In the Dnieper direction, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack.
In the Kursk sector today, 19 combat clashes took place, two are ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out seven air strikes, dropped nine anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 186 artillery attacks, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.
