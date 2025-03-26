Over 150 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russia since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/26/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The settlements of Bachivsk, Petrushivka, Kucherivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Luhivka, Ryasne, Fotovyzh were subjected to artillery shelling by the Russians, and the areas of the settlements of Turya, Krasnopillya, Ugroidy, Mykhailivske, and Prokhody were subjected to enemy airstrikes.

In the Kharkiv direction, two assault actions of the invaders took place towards Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried three times to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Golubivka and Zagryzove, and one battle is ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction, the aggressor attacked five times today in the areas of the settlements of Kopanky, Yampolivka, in the directions of Novy and Novomykhaylivka. One clash is currently ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy conducted seven offensive actions near the settlements of Bilogorivka, Verkhnyokamyanske, and Ivano-Daryivka. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attempts to advance near Chasovy Yar, Predtechyny, and Bila Hora, and another attack is ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops 15 times in the areas of Toretsk, Dachny, Krymske, and Diliivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.