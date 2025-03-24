Watch: the AFU destroyed the Russian Tor air defense system in the Lymansky direction

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian fighters used UAV strikes to hit the Tor anti-aircraft missile system, several guns, armored personnel carriers, and enemy vehicles.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian fighters effectively destroyed the Russian Tor air defense system in the Lymansky direction using strike UAVs.
- UAV strikes targeted and destroyed several enemy guns, armored personnel carriers, and vehicles in addition to the air defense system.
- Pilots employed FPV drones to track and destroy the Russian Tor air defense system as it moved, showcasing strategic precision.
Drones hit Russian Tor air defense system in Lymansky direction
The pilots of the artillery brigade's strike UAVs effectively destroy weapons, infantry, and enemy armored vehicles — artillery, equipment, and shelters of the occupiers in the sights of the drone operators.
This time, the pilots tracked down and, while moving, hit the Russian Tor air defense system using an FPV drone.
Drone operators also destroyed several guns by burning holes in their barrels, which are the most difficult to replace.
The gunners used methods to destroy enemy artillery — when the enemy guns were hit by drones. After that, the gun can no longer fire, it needs to change the barrel, and this part is very scarce.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-