Watch: the AFU destroyed the Russian Tor air defense system in the Lymansky direction

Drones hit Russian Tor air defense system in Lymansky direction

The pilots of the artillery brigade's strike UAVs effectively destroy weapons, infantry, and enemy armored vehicles — artillery, equipment, and shelters of the occupiers in the sights of the drone operators.

This time, the pilots tracked down and, while moving, hit the Russian Tor air defense system using an FPV drone.

Drone operators also destroyed several guns by burning holes in their barrels, which are the most difficult to replace.

The gunners used methods to destroy enemy artillery — when the enemy guns were hit by drones. After that, the gun can no longer fire, it needs to change the barrel, and this part is very scarce.