Pilots of FPV units, which are part of the "Vugledar" tactical group, have destroyed hundreds of occupiers and dozens of enemy vehicles in the Donetsk region in two months.
Points of attention
- The Vugledar tactical group's FPV units have destroyed over 500 occupiers and enemy vehicles in the Donetsk region within two months.
- The effective use of drones by the tactical group has significantly influenced the outcome of hostilities and boosted the Ukrainian troops' effectiveness.
- The actions of the Vugledar tactical group demonstrate high levels of training, coordination, and efficiency in combating enemy equipment and occupiers.
“Vugledar” drones destroy the occupiers in the Donetsk region
The tactical group reported this and provided a spectacular video of their combat work.
According to the "Vugledar" tactical group, during 03/14/2025 — 01/20/2025, fighters destroyed:
573 occupiers;
19 units of armored vehicles;
8 artillery installations;
16 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs);
24 units of automotive equipment;
2 ammunition depots;
Recall that since the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine, the Russian Federation has already lost more than 900,000 troops.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-