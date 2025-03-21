Watch: the Vugledar tactical group has destroyed over 500 Russian occupiers with drones since the beginning of the year

Pilots of FPV units, which are part of the "Vugledar" tactical group, have destroyed hundreds of occupiers and dozens of enemy vehicles in the Donetsk region in two months.

“Vugledar” drones destroy the occupiers in the Donetsk region

The tactical group reported this and provided a spectacular video of their combat work.

According to the "Vugledar" tactical group, during 03/14/2025 — 01/20/2025, fighters destroyed:

573 occupiers;

19 units of armored vehicles;

8 artillery installations;

16 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs);

24 units of automotive equipment;

2 ammunition depots;

Recall that since the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine, the Russian Federation has already lost more than 900,000 troops.