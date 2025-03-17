Drones attacked fuel and energy complex facilities in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation

On the night of March 17, strike drones attacked fuel and energy facilities in the Astrakhan region (Russia). Falling debris caused a fire at one of the facilities, and one person was injured.

“Bavovna” in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation: what is known

The Governor of the Astrakhan Region, Igor Babushkin, noted that a massive drone attack was carried out on fuel and energy complex facilities in the region at night.

Work shifts at the enterprises were evacuated in advance.

Electronic warfare and air defense systems allegedly "worked normally." However, a fire broke out on the territory of one of the facilities due to the fall of UAV debris.

The situation is under control, emergency services specialists immediately began to eliminate the consequences on the spot. One person was injured during the attack. The victim has now been taken to the hospital.

Over the past year, nighttime drone attacks on infrastructure facilities, defense enterprises, oil depots, and oil refineries have become more frequent in Russia.