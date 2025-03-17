Drones attacked fuel and energy complex facilities in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation
Drones attacked fuel and energy complex facilities in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation

Bavovna
Source:  online.ua

On the night of March 17, strike drones attacked fuel and energy facilities in the Astrakhan region (Russia). Falling debris caused a fire at one of the facilities, and one person was injured.

Points of attention

  • Drones attacked fuel and energy facilities in the Astrakhan region, leading to a fire and injuries.
  • Governor Igor Babushkin confirmed a massive drone attack on the region's facilities, causing evacuation of work shifts and triggering emergency response measures.
  • Nighttime drone attacks on infrastructure facilities, defense enterprises, and oil refineries in Russia have been on the rise in the past year.

“Bavovna” in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation: what is known

The Governor of the Astrakhan Region, Igor Babushkin, noted that a massive drone attack was carried out on fuel and energy complex facilities in the region at night.

Work shifts at the enterprises were evacuated in advance.

Electronic warfare and air defense systems allegedly "worked normally." However, a fire broke out on the territory of one of the facilities due to the fall of UAV debris.

The situation is under control, emergency services specialists immediately began to eliminate the consequences on the spot. One person was injured during the attack. The victim has now been taken to the hospital.

Over the past year, nighttime drone attacks on infrastructure facilities, defense enterprises, oil depots, and oil refineries have become more frequent in Russia.

Thus, on the evening of Sunday, March 16, explosions were heard near the city of Yeysk in the Krasnodar Territory. Air defense forces were operating in the region, and the target of the attack was probably a military airfield.

