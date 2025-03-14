Watch: Drones powerfully attacked Moscow and another Russian refinery

On the night of March 14, loud explosions thundered in various regions of the aggressor country, Russia. Moscow, the Moscow region, and the Krasnodar Territory were hit by a new drone strike.

“Bavovna” in Russia on March 14 — what is known

But the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, and the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, reacted to the new drone attack.

According to them, the first explosions occurred in the Moscow region around 6:00 AM.

In addition, residents of an apartment building in the Dorogomilovo district (Moscow) complained about loud explosions.

A fire broke out on the roof of an uninhabited building on Lesteva Street in Moscow after a UAV attack.

It is also worth noting that, amid the attack, Vnukovo Airport in the Moscow region did not receive or send flights for some time.

According to Sobyanin, Russian air defense allegedly destroyed 4 drones that were flying towards the Russian capital.

After that, Vorobyov stated that 2 drones were allegedly shot down over Balashikha - the wreckage of one of them fell on a construction site in the Izmailovo neighborhood.

According to the latest data, flight restrictions have been introduced at airports in Kaluga and Sochi.

The Tuapse Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation also came under a new attack from Ukraine.

Local authorities confirmed the attacks on the refinery and announced the ignition of "one of the gasoline tanks."