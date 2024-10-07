Attacks on the Russia. Estonia called on the West to lift the ban on Ukraine

Estonian President Alar Karis called on Western partners to lift the ban on the use of long-range weapons provided by them to hit targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, stressing that Russia does not set any restrictions for itself.
Estonia advocated strikes against the Russia with Western weapons
Karis called the restrictions imposed by Western countries on Ukraine "unfair, immoral and harmful."
He emphasized that the West had drawn a line, believing that crossing it would mean escalation.
According to him, Russia does not define any restrictions for itself, and North Korea or Iran do not limit the Kremlin in using the weapons they supply.
And these missiles, drones and bombs are killing Ukrainian women and children. They kill Red Cross workers, destroy hospitals and attack ships carrying grain to Africa.
He noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he had already been to Ukraine three times and had seen the consequences of Russia's attacks on energy. According to him, this is "purposeful cruelty" and "a war crime aimed at breaking Ukrainians."
When it comes to achieving its imperialist ambitions in Ukraine and Europe, Russia does not care about the price — whether in money or in human lives. We must make Russia understand that no country can ever impose its will on its neighbors through war. And this means that Russia cannot win this war.
He added that the West paradoxically builds a wall, forcing Ukraine to fight its own battle over it, facing new Russian attacks and suffering more and more casualties every day.
Ukraine will be able to use German weapons to strike deep into the Russian Federation
As the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Burbok, noted, Ukraine has the right to defend itself without waiting for an attack on its territory.
Ukraine's right to self-defense does not mean it should wait until a missile crosses the border or hits a city like Kharkiv before reacting, Burbok said, adding that even the most advanced air defenses cannot always prevent such threats.
The minister also noted the importance of preventive measures, such as the destruction of launchers, to prevent future attacks.
