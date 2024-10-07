The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Burbok, noted that Ukraine will be able to use weapons from German stockpiles for self-defense, including possible strikes on military facilities deep in the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Ukraine has the right to use German weapons for self-defense and possible strikes deep into the territory of the Russian Federation.
- The need for preventive measures to prevent future attacks, including the destruction of launchers.
- American intelligence warns of the risks of giving Ukraine permission to carry out long-range strikes deep into the Russian Federation.
- Ukraine's weapons and limited defense resources create difficult diplomatic challenges for international allies.
Ukraine will be able to use German weapons to strike deep into the Russian Federation
As the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Berbock, noted, Ukraine has the right to defend itself without waiting for an attack on its territory.
The minister also noted the importance of preventive measures, such as the destruction of launchers, to prevent future attacks.
Can Russia resort to escalation?
Journalists draw attention to the fact that American intelligence downplays the impact that long-range missiles can have on the course of the war.
What is important to understand is that as of today, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have a limited number of weapons, and it is unclear how many more, if any, can be provided by Western allies.
Against this background, the American intelligence services are warning Joe Biden and his team about the risks that will arise if Ukraine is given permission for long-range strikes deep into the Russian Federation.
The most interesting thing is that, despite all the efforts of the Kremlin regime, official London has not yet been scared and continues to insist on allowing the Ukrainians to use long-range missiles.
