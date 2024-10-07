The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Burbok, noted that Ukraine will be able to use weapons from German stockpiles for self-defense, including possible strikes on military facilities deep in the Russian Federation.

As the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Berbock, noted, Ukraine has the right to defend itself without waiting for an attack on its territory.

Ukraine's right to self-defense does not mean it should wait until a missile crosses the border or hits a city like Kharkiv before reacting, Burbok said, adding that even the most advanced air defenses cannot always prevent such threats.

The minister also noted the importance of preventive measures, such as the destruction of launchers, to prevent future attacks.

At the same time, the scale of such actions will not be discussed publicly in order to preserve the element of deterrence and not give an advantage to the Russian troops, Berbok emphasized.

Can Russia resort to escalation?

Journalists draw attention to the fact that American intelligence downplays the impact that long-range missiles can have on the course of the war.

What is important to understand is that as of today, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have a limited number of weapons, and it is unclear how many more, if any, can be provided by Western allies.

Against this background, the American intelligence services are warning Joe Biden and his team about the risks that will arise if Ukraine is given permission for long-range strikes deep into the Russian Federation.

The data obtained may partly explain why it is so difficult for Biden to make this decision, and demonstrate the internal pressure on him that forced him to refuse Zelensky's request. U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters and internal discussions, said it remains unclear what Biden will decide to do. Share

The most interesting thing is that, despite all the efforts of the Kremlin regime, official London has not yet been scared and continues to insist on allowing the Ukrainians to use long-range missiles.