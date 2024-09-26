Biden will convene a "Ramstein" in Germany at the level of the leaders of the countries

US President Joe Biden announced that he will convene a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine at the level of the country's leaders in Germany. This meeting will be held in October.

Biden announced the holding of "Ramstein"

Next month, I will convene a meeting in Germany at the level of the leaders of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine to coordinate the efforts of more than 50 countries that support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression. Joe Biden President of the USA

The day before, the media reported that US President Joe Biden will visit Germany in October. During his visit, Berlin plans to invite the leaders of France and Britain to discuss support for Ukraine.

Biden revealed the details of the new aid to Ukraine

As noted, President Joe Biden instructed the US Department of Defense to allocate all available funds under the Security Assistance Initiative to Ukraine by the end of his presidential term.

I also authorized the allocation of $5.5 billion as part of the President's arms reduction authority to fully utilize the funding that was appropriated by Congress to support Ukraine and replenish America's stockpiles, Joe Biden said. Share

The US Department of Defense will also provide an additional $2.4 billion in assistance, which will include:

air defense systems,

unmanned aviation complexes,

air-to-ground ammunition.

The package will also contain long-range Joint Stand-off Weapon ammunition and an additional Patriot air defense battery and missiles for it.

In addition, Biden instructed to expand the program of training Ukrainian pilots for the F-16, in particular to ensure the training of 18 more pilots next year.