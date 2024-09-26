Biden will convene a "Ramstein" in Germany at the level of the leaders of the countries

US President Joe Biden announced that he will convene a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine at the level of the country's leaders in Germany. This meeting will be held in October.
Points of attention
- US President Joe Biden will convene a meeting in Germany at the level of leaders of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine to coordinate the efforts of more than 50 countries that support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.
- Biden allocated additional funds and aid for Ukraine, including air defense systems, unmanned aerial systems and air-to-ground munitions.
- The US Department of Defense will provide $2.4 billion in aid to Ukraine, which will include an expanded program to train Ukrainian pilots for the F-16.
- The meeting in Germany will be an important step in supporting Ukraine and in efforts to resist Russian aggression.
- The announced initiatives and assistance from Biden testify to the support of the US to Ukraine in strengthening the defense capabilities and strengthening the security of the country.
Biden announced the holding of "Ramstein"
The day before, the media reported that US President Joe Biden will visit Germany in October. During his visit, Berlin plans to invite the leaders of France and Britain to discuss support for Ukraine.
Biden revealed the details of the new aid to Ukraine
As noted, President Joe Biden instructed the US Department of Defense to allocate all available funds under the Security Assistance Initiative to Ukraine by the end of his presidential term.
The US Department of Defense will also provide an additional $2.4 billion in assistance, which will include:
air defense systems,
unmanned aviation complexes,
air-to-ground ammunition.
The package will also contain long-range Joint Stand-off Weapon ammunition and an additional Patriot air defense battery and missiles for it.
In addition, Biden instructed to expand the program of training Ukrainian pilots for the F-16, in particular to ensure the training of 18 more pilots next year.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-