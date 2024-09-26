The USA announced new aid to Ukraine in the amount of 7.9 billion dollars

The USA allocated new military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 7.9 billion dollars. The White House also imposed new sanctions against Russia and transferred long-range aerial bombs to JSOW.
Points of attention
- The United States has allocated Ukraine a new military aid package worth $7.9 billion, which includes a variety of military equipment and ammunition to support the country's defense capabilities.
- The White House also imposed new sanctions on Russia aimed at limiting its ability to finance the war against Ukraine.
- The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, expressed gratitude to the United States for providing assistance and support in the fight against Russian aggression.
- The new aid package for Ukraine provides for the supply of military equipment, armored vehicles, ammunition and a training program for pilots.
- The cost of the new aid package to Ukraine is $375 million and includes a variety of military equipment and security measures to support the country's defense capabilities.
What is known about the new aid to Ukraine from the USA
The President of Ukraine also thanked the United States for finding a way to allocate the balance of previously approved funds (approximately $5.9 billion) before the end of the fiscal year so that the president's powers remain in force.
Zelensky noted that the new package of military aid will include an additional Patriot air defense battery, other air defense systems, interceptors, drones, long-range missiles, air-to-ground ammunition, as well as resources to strengthen Ukraine's defense industry.
In addition, the US is expanding the F-16 pilot training program and imposing new sanctions on Russia to limit its ability to finance the war against Ukraine.
The USA allocated a new package to Ukraine for 375 million dollars
The White House announced the provision of a new aid package to Ukraine. Its value is 375 million dollars.
As part of the package, Ukraine will receive:
air-to-surface ammunition,
ammunition for high mobility missile and artillery systems (HIMARS),
155 mm and 105 mm caliber artillery ammunition,
tube-launched, optically tracked, guided-by-wire (TOW) missiles,
Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems,
armored personnel carriers M1117 Armored Security Vehicles,
mine-resistant vehicles with ambush protection (MRAP),
light tactical vehicles,
armored bridge systems,
small arms,
patrol boats,
explosive equipment and ammunition,
spare parts, auxiliary equipment, services, training, transport.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-