The USA announced new aid to Ukraine in the amount of 7.9 billion dollars

The USA allocated new military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 7.9 billion dollars. The White House also imposed new sanctions against Russia and transferred long-range aerial bombs to JSOW.

What is known about the new aid to Ukraine from the USA

I am grateful to US President Joseph Biden, the US Congress and both parties, Republican and Democrat, and the entire American people for today's announcement of significant defense aid to Ukraine totaling $7.9 billion and the imposition of sanctions against Russia. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine also thanked the United States for finding a way to allocate the balance of previously approved funds (approximately $5.9 billion) before the end of the fiscal year so that the president's powers remain in force.

Zelensky noted that the new package of military aid will include an additional Patriot air defense battery, other air defense systems, interceptors, drones, long-range missiles, air-to-ground ammunition, as well as resources to strengthen Ukraine's defense industry.

In addition, the US is expanding the F-16 pilot training program and imposing new sanctions on Russia to limit its ability to finance the war against Ukraine.

"We have always appreciated the strong bipartisan support of the United States and Americans in our just struggle to defeat Russian aggression," Zelensky emphasized. Share

The USA allocated a new package to Ukraine for 375 million dollars

The White House announced the provision of a new aid package to Ukraine. Its value is 375 million dollars.

As part of the package, Ukraine will receive: