The administration of US President Joe Biden expresses concern over the lack of a comprehensive strategy in the Ukrainian victory plan. Officials note that the plan is mainly focused on the supply of weapons and the lifting of restrictions on long-range strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Why the plan to win Ukraine "didn't impress" the Biden administration

As the publication notes, Volodymyr Zelenskyi has been promoting the Ukrainian plan as a basis for victory for several months.

However, U.S. and European leaders familiar with the plan's gist believe it does not offer a clear path to victory, especially given Russia's current successes on the battlefield.

I am not impressed, there is nothing new in this regard, — noted one of the high-ranking officials.

One of the key points of the plan is the demand for the US to allow Ukraine to freely use Western weapons at its discretion, as stated by the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb.

In his opinion, without such permits, Ukraine's proposals will be less effective, as it will be difficult for Kyiv to respond to constant Russian attacks.

Despite repeated requests, Biden refuses to lift restrictions on the supply of American and British long-range missiles that would allow Ukraine to strike military targets deep in Russia. Representatives of the American administration believe that such weapons will not change the strategic situation, but on the contrary, may provoke Vladimir Putin to escalate the conflict, the publication notes.

What is known about Ukraine's victory plan

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that this month he will present the plan for Ukraine's victory to US President Joe Biden, as well as Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris.

As the journalists note, the plan consists of four key points.

the first — security guarantees from Western countries, similar to the mutual defense pact within NATO;

the second — the continuation of the offensive on the Kursk region of Russia to strengthen Ukraine's position in the negotiations;

the third is a request for specific modern weapons;

the fourth is international financial assistance for the recovery of the Ukrainian economy, which suffered from the war."