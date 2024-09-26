The USA allocated a new package to Ukraine for 375 million dollars. What went in there

The USA allocated new military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 375 million dollars. This included air-to-surface weapons, ammunition for jet systems and artillery, armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons.

What is known about the new US package to Ukraine

In the statement of the Biden administration, it is noted that the additional security assistance announced by the Pentagon is aimed at "providing Ukraine with the necessary tools to win the fight against Russian aggression."

The White House also clarified that this includes "approving a package of presidential orders (PDA) worth $375 million" that will provide Ukraine with additional resources to meet its most urgent needs.

The aid package included:

air-to-surface ammunition,

ammunition for high mobility missile and artillery systems (HIMARS),

155 mm and 105 mm caliber artillery ammunition,

tube-launched, optically tracked, guided-by-wire (TOW) missiles,

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems,

armored personnel carriers M1117 Armored Security Vehicles,

mine-resistant vehicles with ambush protection (MRAP),

light tactical vehicles,

armored bridge systems,

small arms,

patrol boats,

explosive equipment and ammunition,

spare parts, auxiliary equipment, services, training, transport.

The White House added that this is the 66th tranche of equipment from the Biden administration, which "will be provided from the reserves of the Ministry of Defense for Ukraine starting in August 2021."

Biden is creating a "B" plan for helping Ukraine

The team of American leader Joe Biden is currently actively working on a plan to extend the authority to supply Ukraine with $5.9 billion worth of aid after October 1. As you know, that's when the new fiscal year begins in the States.

What is important to understand is the aid package approved in April, according to which the Ministry of Defense can use its own stocks to quickly move weapons and equipment to Ukraine.

Subsequently, these funds will be used to finance the replacement of American equipment in their own arsenals.

This new workaround, which requires the Biden team to announce that it will use the rest of the aid in the coming months, will allow the Pentagon to continue supplying weapons to Kyiv, according to reporters.

The main nuance is that, according to this scheme, the States will not be able to provide the Armed Forces with new types of equipment that were not included in the previous packages.

According to the spokesman of the US Department of Defense, Charlie Dietz, the timely implementation of the new plan will allow to bring the supply beyond the limits of the new fiscal year.